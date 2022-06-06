606 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8879689 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Today was another day of mostly fixes and shit:

ːws_peaceː Fixed the Auto-Roller weed dupe bug.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the Pwned Shop guy... again and again.

ːws_peaceː Stoped the Suite #999 key from vanishing.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the painted wall persistance issues in both Suites.

ːws_peaceː Fixed a bug preventing Dump Yo Junk! from loading inventory when using the PC in Hotel 69.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the turd orientation when it was being used as Master Blaster ammo.

ːws_peaceː Moved the chairs around at Club A$$Milk.

ːws_peaceː Added dildos to Michelle's wall to prevent players doing the quick tutorial from getting stuck.

ːws_peaceː Added another stupid and totally pointless mechanic to the lead-based paint feature ːws_damanː