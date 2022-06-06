606 Patch Notes

Today was another day of mostly fixes and shit:
ːws_peaceː Fixed the Auto-Roller weed dupe bug.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the Pwned Shop guy... again and again.
ːws_peaceː Stoped the Suite #999 key from vanishing.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the painted wall persistance issues in both Suites.
ːws_peaceː Fixed a bug preventing Dump Yo Junk! from loading inventory when using the PC in Hotel 69.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the turd orientation when it was being used as Master Blaster ammo.
ːws_peaceː Moved the chairs around at Club A$$Milk.
ːws_peaceː Added dildos to Michelle's wall to prevent players doing the quick tutorial from getting stuck.
ːws_peaceː Added another stupid and totally pointless mechanic to the lead-based paint feature ːws_damanː
Changed files in this update