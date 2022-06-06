Update, Version 20220606

English

[Sins of the Father]The story continues. (Variable changes from 500 to 515)

[Sins of the Father]As the story develops, the Illuminati forces previously stationed in the priest's house will go ahead and move into the church.

The Illuminati Mercenary enemies now have a bit randomized maxHP value.

Reduced the firearm damage of the Illuminati Mercenary enemies.

A warehouse in Liu's PSB is now accessible. (No interactable content yet.)

简体中文

【父辈的原罪】剧情继续发展。（剧情变量从500到了515）

【父辈的原罪】随着剧情的发展，此前位于牧师的屋子里的光照派人员会进入教堂。

光照派佣兵的生命值现在存在了一定随机性。

光照派佣兵的步枪射击威力下调。

疁城公安局的一间仓库现在可以进入。（当前暂无可交互内容。）