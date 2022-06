Updated game engine

Made some tweaks in code

Made some tweaks in graphics

Some improvements in gallery

Added navigation with arrow keys in gallery

Replaced images with croped left side

Some another various improvements and tweaks

Added 6 new skins of card's back side in "Memory Game" mode

Added 1 new skin of card's forward side in "Memory Game" mode

Added help to puzzle mode

Added help to memory game mode

Added achievements