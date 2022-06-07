Expedition Zero Patch 1.12.0 is live

Hello survivors,

Thank you for your feedback as we continue to improve and update Expedition Zero.

In this update we've tweaked Strigoi's behavior, introduced the new quest in the shop location, and made a few quality-of-life improvements.

With the latest updates, the game has undergone quite a few changes. We'd appreciate it if you play the latest one and tell us what you think in the Steam Reviews!

As always, please join our Discord server to share your feedback or bug reports with us, and keep an eye out for more patches and updates.

Patch notes

New Shop Quest and Artifact

There’s a new building out there on the outskirts! Will you have the courage to solve the mystery behind the portals and get your hands on the artifact that's hiding in the dungeon underneath the shop? Let us know if you managed to pass through the portals!

Strigoi Balance

We’ve also made a few adjustments to the general balance of Strigoi.

Strigoi is no longer summoned immediately after the game has been loaded.

after the game has been loaded. Increased the Strigoi's rebirth time from 15 to 30 minutes to limit its presence.

from 15 to 30 minutes to limit its presence. Decreased number of artifacts that summon Strigoi when deactivated.

QOL Improvements

Two ranged weapons and one melee weapon slot have been added to the inventory

Minimap improvements: PLayer’s position is now shown as an arrow instead of a dot for better orientation.

Added additional blood stains for players to better orientate near the crash site.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused some players to see their game crash in the Forest area. If you still experience this issue, please let us know in the comments here or in our Discord server.

Players won’t be able to refine their quest items anymore.

