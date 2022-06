Share · View all patches · Build 8878988 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys we are back with some minor adjustments:

On-screen level numbers and title Added

AUDIO settings added through the in game pause menu.

minor bug fixes with balloons, Shotgun, Claw Machine.

Volume of losing tone is now lower.

R key is now restart level.

Fixed some hint texts.

enjoy guys <3 and keep us posted with your feedback! We always love to hear from you :)