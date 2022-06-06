Patch V 0.4.4.A - The Nerfing of the Bards

Hey everyone, here are tonight's patch notes after a busy day of Swords and Sandals Immortals bug slaying! The major change in this patch was to nerf charisma builds a bit as universally people have said they are way overpowered. I watched Cr1tiKaL stream the game today on Twitch and he just stomped through most of it, so it gave me a few ideas to put in.

If there's too much pushback or they become too weak after this, I'll adjust again. Lots of adjusting to go in this game, every class will go through this. In the weeks to come I'll add a few more class special skills too!

Cheers all, Oli

V 0.4.4.A ( June 6 2022)

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

Big change here for charisma based gladiators who were way too OP - Charisma no longer gives a bonus for hit chance on sonic attacks, for that you need the Intellect Stat

Agility stat no longer boosts Magic based hit chance, but now Charisma does (the reverse of the above)

Regular attacks (Power/medium/quick) now consume different amounts of essence. All are based on how much Attack you have - the more attack the more the essence cost of using the skill.

Changed Hex spell from 25% to absolute number (10)

Fixed a bug where you could have less than 1 of any base stat (charisma, agility etc)

You no longer get a full level of XP for defeating any arena champion. Champions defeated who are more than 5 levels below you give you 50% experience. More than 10 levels, no experience.

Fixed a bug where the game never spawned certain character classes like rogues

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --

Fixed a bug where edges of regular arenas were treated as chasms (oops!)

Fixed a bug where you could not drink potions if electrified

Gladiators can no longer perform 'moving skills' like Charge, Barbarian Storm, Teleport etc when frozen

Fixed a visual bug where armour would sometimes still show once limbs were cut off

Fixed a bug where gladiators could spam grapple when on the edge of a pit

Gladiators now spawn pretty much right at the center between the two pits now in Shackleford to make it fairer.

---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------

Fixed a recurring bug where selling regular item in the shop while owning an 'enchanted' version of the same item would sell the enchanted one accidentally

Fixed a bug where resetting talents at the enchanter would also remove your natural talents. (If this happened to your gladiator, you may need to 'reset talents' again at the enchanter to restore them.

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------