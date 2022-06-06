Patch V 0.4.4.A - The Nerfing of the Bards

Hey everyone, here are tonight's patch notes after a busy day of Swords and Sandals Immortals bug slaying! The major change in this patch was to nerf charisma builds a bit as universally people have said they are way overpowered. I watched Cr1tiKaL stream the game today on Twitch and he just stomped through most of it, so it gave me a few ideas to put in.
If there's too much pushback or they become too weak after this, I'll adjust again. Lots of adjusting to go in this game, every class will go through this. In the weeks to come I'll add a few more class special skills too!
Cheers all, Oli
V 0.4.4.A ( June 6 2022)
---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
- Big change here for charisma based gladiators who were way too OP - Charisma no longer gives a bonus for hit chance on sonic attacks, for that you need the Intellect Stat
- Agility stat no longer boosts Magic based hit chance, but now Charisma does (the reverse of the above)
- Regular attacks (Power/medium/quick) now consume different amounts of essence. All are based on how much Attack you have - the more attack the more the essence cost of using the skill.
- Changed Hex spell from 25% to absolute number (10)
- Fixed a bug where you could have less than 1 of any base stat (charisma, agility etc)
- You no longer get a full level of XP for defeating any arena champion. Champions defeated who are more than 5 levels below you give you 50% experience. More than 10 levels, no experience.
- Fixed a bug where the game never spawned certain character classes like rogues
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --
- Fixed a bug where edges of regular arenas were treated as chasms (oops!)
- Fixed a bug where you could not drink potions if electrified
- Gladiators can no longer perform 'moving skills' like Charge, Barbarian Storm, Teleport etc when frozen
- Fixed a visual bug where armour would sometimes still show once limbs were cut off
- Fixed a bug where gladiators could spam grapple when on the edge of a pit
- Gladiators now spawn pretty much right at the center between the two pits now in Shackleford to make it fairer.
---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------
- Fixed a recurring bug where selling regular item in the shop while owning an 'enchanted' version of the same item would sell the enchanted one accidentally
- Fixed a bug where resetting talents at the enchanter would also remove your natural talents. (If this happened to your gladiator, you may need to 'reset talents' again at the enchanter to restore them.
---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------
- Once per day, you can now earn experience at the Battle Dummy. (10% per fight) to help you gain levels when your XP is at 90+%. This is so you don't have to fight 'one more battle' just for a few XP.
- Only original talent points now count towards your talent points assigned ( instead of also including points from enchants). Message now appears on talent panel to show this.
- Talents on info panel that are enchanted by items show with green text
- Fixed a bug where pressing the "STEED" button on Overworld map (once you have bought a steed) would not show the Select Steed panel to choose another steed.
- Added sound effects for buying/selling equipping from the shop.
- Added secondary beach option to Port Skulden Arena
- Fixed a bug where essence values could appear higher than max on the mini bar
- Fixed missing number descriptions on certain status effects
- Added smooth fade to Fight Selector screen and Overworld Map
- Changed the music in several arenas
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash when entering codes at the enchanters
- Fixed a bug where the juggernaut skill pushed the character's portrait down on the inventory panel
