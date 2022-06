Share · View all patches · Build 8878872 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 10:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Just a few fixes for crashes:

Trying to cast fireball off screen

Fix for fire/abyss spreading off screen

Also changed instructions for Teleport spell to make it clearer what's going on. (First you need to select who you want to teleport, then the space you want to teleport to)

Beta is now closed to ensure everyone on this version.