Slava Ukraini! update for 6 June 2022

Minor update, June 6th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature updates

  • Enemy AI has been slightly improved. There may, however, be some situations which the AI isn't prepared to handle.
  • Ability to invert mouse up/down. This is done from the preferences option in tha main menu.
  • Weapons with iron sights now zooms in a bit when the player holds his (or her) breath.

Bugfixes

  • Countless minor gugs and glitches fixed.
  • Multiple minor improvements in several missions.

What's next?
I'm working to implement FPS style missions (letting the player move around). The first one will take place in a cramped environment, the tunnels between Azovstal. The first version of the actual system is in place, but I haven't had time to complete the mission environment. Couldn't delay this patch any longer to complete the mission map, but I hope to have something in the next one.

