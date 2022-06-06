Minor update, June 6th

Feature updates

Enemy AI has been slightly improved. There may, however, be some situations which the AI isn't prepared to handle.

Ability to invert mouse up/down. This is done from the preferences option in tha main menu.

Weapons with iron sights now zooms in a bit when the player holds his (or her) breath.

Bugfixes

Countless minor gugs and glitches fixed.

Multiple minor improvements in several missions.

What's next?

I'm working to implement FPS style missions (letting the player move around). The first one will take place in a cramped environment, the tunnels between Azovstal. The first version of the actual system is in place, but I haven't had time to complete the mission environment. Couldn't delay this patch any longer to complete the mission map, but I hope to have something in the next one.