Minor update, June 6th

Feature updates
- Enemy AI has been slightly improved. There may, however, be some situations which the AI isn't prepared to handle.
- Ability to invert mouse up/down. This is done from the preferences option in tha main menu.
- Weapons with iron sights now zooms in a bit when the player holds his (or her) breath.
Bugfixes
- Countless minor gugs and glitches fixed.
- Multiple minor improvements in several missions.
What's next?
I'm working to implement FPS style missions (letting the player move around). The first one will take place in a cramped environment, the tunnels between Azovstal. The first version of the actual system is in place, but I haven't had time to complete the mission environment. Couldn't delay this patch any longer to complete the mission map, but I hope to have something in the next one.
Changed files in this update