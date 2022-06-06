0.2.03 Update: More Bricks | Walkthrough Event 2.0 Winners

----------------------------- June 6 Update Content -----------------------------
-
More Bricks
Now you can use Ice Bricks and Sand Bricks, these two new bricks, to make your base look better
-
Town Portal Scroll
It will be a chance to drop Town Portal Scroll formula from BOSS loots now.
-
Optimize some translation
----------------------------- Walkthrough 2.0 Event Winners -------------------------
-
Congratulation to these winners who won 20$ Steam Gift Card：
晓乐: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321332558654678/
AVFD: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321473013823370/
thesmallmimi123: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321473020805382/
-
Congratulation to these winners who won 10$ Steam Gift Card：
一袍清酒付: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321332558326221/
葬愛家族✿跑皮兒✿: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3391786047370008785/
We will connect with you through private message in 7 business days to send you Steam gift cards and invitation to our Pioneer Test Group! Please make sure that you open your PM.
