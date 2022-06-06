 Skip to content

Craft Hero update for 6 June 2022

0.2.03 Update: More Bricks | Walkthrough Event 2.0 Winners

Share · View all patches · Build 8878851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

----------------------------- June 6 Update Content -----------------------------

  1. More Bricks
    Now you can use Ice Bricks and Sand Bricks, these two new bricks, to make your base look better

  2. Town Portal Scroll
    It will be a chance to drop Town Portal Scroll formula from BOSS loots now.

  3. Optimize some translation

----------------------------- Walkthrough 2.0 Event Winners -------------------------

  1. Congratulation to these winners who won 20$ Steam Gift Card：
    晓乐: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321332558654678/
    AVFD: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321473013823370/
    thesmallmimi123: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321473020805382/

  2. Congratulation to these winners who won 10$ Steam Gift Card：
    一袍清酒付: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321332558326221/
    葬愛家族✿跑皮兒✿: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3391786047370008785/

We will connect with you through private message in 7 business days to send you Steam gift cards and invitation to our Pioneer Test Group! Please make sure that you open your PM.

