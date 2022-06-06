0.2.03 Update: More Bricks | Walkthrough Event 2.0 Winners

Share · View all patches · Build 8878851 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 10:19:10 UTC by Wendy

----------------------------- June 6 Update Content -----------------------------

More Bricks

Now you can use Ice Bricks and Sand Bricks, these two new bricks, to make your base look better Town Portal Scroll

It will be a chance to drop Town Portal Scroll formula from BOSS loots now. Optimize some translation

----------------------------- Walkthrough 2.0 Event Winners -------------------------

Congratulation to these winners who won 20$ Steam Gift Card：

晓乐: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321332558654678/

AVFD: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321473013823370/

thesmallmimi123: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321473020805382/ Congratulation to these winners who won 10$ Steam Gift Card：

一袍清酒付: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3280321332558326221/

葬愛家族✿跑皮兒✿: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1882040/discussions/0/3391786047370008785/

We will connect with you through private message in 7 business days to send you Steam gift cards and invitation to our Pioneer Test Group! Please make sure that you open your PM.