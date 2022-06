Share · View all patches · Build 8878820 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 10:13:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

This update fixes an issue where the player respawned after dying in certain conditions.

I've also fixed the issue with the parasite stretching and teleporting around the area when it was killed.

The issue with the audio settings has been fixed as well.

A new trailer will be available soon as well!