Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion and Update 3 is Out Now!

The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion, and Update 3 are now available! Check out the launch trailer below, and continue reading for the full list of everything the expansion and the free update has to offer:

Arriving in-game for the very first time are never-before-seen prehistoric species, which includes awe-inspiring feathered dinosaurs, and new skins and Variants for dinosaurs that appear in Jurassic World Dominion.

We are also incredibly excited to announce that we're releasing a fantastic Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Bundle! This includes the Deluxe Edition of Jurassic World Evolution 2, and the Dominion Biosyn Expansion in one complete bundle. For Jurassic fans looking to try their hand at dinosaur park management for the first time, this bundle is the perfect place to start. In celebration of the launch, the bundle will be discounted.

New Pre-Historic Species

Bio-engineer the ferocious pack-hunter Pyroraptor, with its stunning red plumage and breathtaking agility, or bring the intimidating Therizinosaurus and its impressively long claws to life in your parks. You may even see some new behaviours from these magnificent feathered dinosaurs! In addition to these majestic species the ancient carnivore Dimetrodon and the gigantic flying reptile Quetzalcoatlus will prove captivating additions to any park or research facility.

New Dinosaur Variants

We're also including dinosaur Variants for Dreadnoughtus and Giganotosarus in the expansion. These stunning Variants - differing in size, appearance, and sound from their regular counterparts - are sure to leave your guests with their jaws on the floor.





Film-inspired Skins

Create a striking scarred or feathered T. rex, or give your Parasaurolophuses and Dilophosauruses a new look with skins authentic to their cinematic counterparts. These are sure to delight and thrill your guests.









New Campaign and Chaos Theory levels

The Dominion Biosyn Expansion gives you access to an exciting, Biosyn focused, campaign that expands on the story of Jurassic World Dominion. This campaign has been created specifically for this expansion. You'll be teaming up with Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott), to help run operations at a high-tech Biosyn Genetics facility in a new valley environment. As part of the campaign, you'll be unearthing amber-encased DNA to synthesise the new film-inspired species, and eventually work to restore a fire-ravaged forest to help the dinosaurs thrive.

You will also be meeting familiar characters like Dr. Alan Grant (voiced by Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (voiced by Laura Dern), and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard).

Gameplay additions like the underground Hyper Loop and Research Outposts will let you design your parks and facilities in different ways, and Biosyn themed buildings and decorations will add even greater visual variety.





Alongside the new Biosyn focused campaign narrative, you can also experience a thrilling what-if scenario inspired by the events of Jurassic World Dominion in Chaos Theory. You'll be teaming up with Owen Grady to house and care for escaped dinosaurs at his snowy Sierra Nevada ranch, and working on keeping them safe from rustlers who are coming to steal them away. Build flood-lights, watchtowers, and other defensive structures to anticipate, prevent, and intercept these rustlers.





The Biosyn buildings, as well as the maps from the campaign and Chaos Theory levels, are useable in Sandbox Mode as well. Please be aware that the Research Compound is only available on the Biosyn Valley map, and will work as your park's Research Center and Arrival Point.

Update 3

We're also releasing a free base game update at the same time as the new expansion. Update 3 will add several quality of life enhancements, as well as some new gameplay mechanics. You'll be able to herd and move dinosaurs from place to place – without the need to tranquilise them and call in a transport helicopter – using new wrangling mechanics. After Update 3 you can also link up multiple parts of your parks and facilities using Park Tours, and a single connected Tour will improve your transport rating. In addition to this, we're also adding in a new tour for the DFW building set, giving all eras access to Tours in Sandbox Mode.

Also among the quality of life enhancements is the option to have multiple Operations buildings in Sandbox Mode, letting you have multiple Control Centers, Visitor Centers, Arrival Points and more. Avid Sandbox Mode players will also be happy to know that you will be able to fully turn off both Status Checks and Dinosaur Injuries in Sandbox Mode.

Chaos Theory maps are coming to Challenge Mode, with unique conditions and dinosaur traits that are sure to put you to the test. For more information about these new Challenge Mode levels, head to our forums.

Last but not least, this update is adding NVIDIA® Ray-traced ambient occlusion to Jurassic World Evolution 2 on PC, adding even more depth and realism to dinosaurs and the world around them. Simply activate NVIDIA DLSS and RTAO, and you'll instantly experience amazing visuals and performance that's up to 2X faster at 4K.

The full list of changes and quality of life enhancements can be found in the changelog below.

We hope you enjoy the Dominion Biosyn Expansion and free Update, Park Managers!

Release Notes:

WARNING - MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS FOR JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION

DLC 3 - "Dominion Biosyn Expansion"

Biosyn Campaign

Immerse yourself in a thrilling new campaign inspired by Jurassic World Dominion. Construct the Biosyn Genetics Research Compound using a range of new film-inspired buildings. Send scientists to retrieve amber-encased DNA, synthesise and incubate stunning new species, and observe their diverse behaviours. Team up with iconic characters such as Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott), Ramsay Cole (voiced by Mamoudou Athie), Dr. Alan Grant (voiced by Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (voiced by Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady as the story unfolds Gameplay Biosyn Genetics Research Compound Participate in the construction of Biosyn Genetics' new Research Compound in the secretive "Biosyn Sanctuary" valley As each floor is constructed, you'll gain access to new technologies such as Invisible Fences and Amber Mine Expeditions Amber Mine Expeditions Acquire genomes for new prehistoric species from the amber mines that Biosyn Genetics have dug out from underneath Biosyn Sanctuary Each area contains different sets of species divided up into nodes within the levels of the mines The underground mines are displayed in a new map interface (accessed from the Expedition Centre), and are split into a number of levels that players will need to unlock to access the amber within Biosyn Genetics Hyper Loop Network The Hyper Loop is run by the Biosyn Genetics Transport Division for use within Biosyn Sanctuary for transporting staff around the valley without the need for paths The player can build Hyper Loop Tunnels beneath the terrain surface similar to building a monorail track Tunnels are built underground between connection points on specific buildings; Biosyn Research Compound Situated in Biosyn Sanctuary as part of the Biosyn Campaign Biosyn Control Centre Biosyn Research Outposts Biosyn Hydro Power Hub Invisible Fences and Gates While powered these will stop dinosaurs escaping, however if they lose power then the dinosaurs will be free to move across them as if they weren't there These fences will not be damaged by dinosaurs or storms and will only cease working upon losing power Player driven vehicles can pass through invisible fences even when they're powered Audio Added new Biosyn Radio station with a new host and 21 tracks Environments New map based on the Biosyn Sanctuary Two unique campaign missions and sandbox New Biosyn themed biome to match the Dominion location including - Unique set of trees, shrubs, boulders and debris Forest and ornamental shrub brushes New terrain materials Forest mist VFX New day/night lighting and atmospherics Scorched Earth campaign gameplay Burnt out forest patches Scorched terrain and VFX Clearance/clean up.



Chaos Theory

Play through a gripping new ‘what if’ scenario inspired by the epic events of Jurassic World Dominion and build your very own facility to house dinosaurs in an all-new Sierra Nevada environment featuring majestic pine forests, snowy hills and sweeping plains. Use the new dinosaur-wrangling mechanic to corral herds quickly and ensure their safety with new security measures.

Added new Rustlers gameplay Rustlers will appear and attempt to steal dinosaurs from the ranch Rustlers will steal dinosaurs by tranquilising them Rustlers will attempt to move through fences and gates, sabotaging them if needed Rustlers are hidden from the map by default until they become tagged by a ranger team, a watchtower or camera The player can use direct control of a Ranger Team to scare a Rustler into fleeing or by ramming them The player can mark, damage or temporarily disable Rustlers using defence buildings Watchtower - Tags rustlers in a large viewing radius Camera Post - Tags rustlers in a small viewing radius Floodlight - Lights up a large area visually Flashbangs - Triggers in a tiny radius and temporarily stops a Rustler for 40 seconds and tags them Heat Detector - Displays an icon overhead when it detects something in a large radius

New Taiga map based around Owen's Cabin/Ranch location in Sierra Nevada New sandbox based on same location



Prehistoric Species

4 x New Species

Therizinosaurus 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options 2022 Variant Pyroraptor 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options 2022 Variant Dimetrodon 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options 2022 Variant Quetzalcoatlus 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options 2022 Variant

2 x New Variants Dreadnoughtus 2022 Variant Giganotosaurus 2022 Variant

6 x New Skins T. rex Skin x 2 Cretaceous Age Feathered Variant 2022 Scarred Variant Dilophosaurus Skins x 1 2022 Variant Parasaurolophus Skin x 3 2022 Variant A 2022 Variant B 2022 Variant C

Dinosaur Behaviours Added ability for dinosaurs to perform "Shake" animations in storms Affects the Therizinosaurus, Pyroraptor and Quetzalcoatlus



Buildings

Added Biosyn themed buildings and decorations to Biosyn Campaign as part of the Biosyn Building Set for Sandbox mode. Biosyn Building Set contains all of the below + DFW buildings to provide a full building set. Buildings Repeater Substation Power Station Backup Generator Fossil Centre Research Outpost Response Facility Biosyn Genetics Ranger Team Biosyn Genetics Capture Team Paleo Medical Facility Biosyn Genetics MVU Team Expedition Centre Staff Centre Hatchery Control Centre Emergency Shelter Invisible Fences Invisible Gates Decorations 2 x Biosyn Genetics Fountain 2 x Biosyn Genetics Lights 4 x Biosyn Genetics Sculptures



Sandbox Mode

Added Biosyn Sanctuary and Sierra Nevada levels to Sandbox Mode

Added Biosyn Building Set which contains the Biosyn themed buildings alongside supporting DFW buildings Biosyn Buildings See list above. Biosyn Decorations See list above. DFW Buildings Operations - Arrival Point Guests - Restroom Guests - Large Hotel Guests - Small Hotel Guests - Amenities Attractions - DFW Guided Tour Attractions - Guest Attractions Attractions - Viewing Platform Attractions - Viewing Gallery Enclosures - Lagoons and Supporting Buildings Enclosures - Aviary and Supporting Buildings



Achievements

Added 2 new achievements and trophies on Xbox, Playstation and Steam

Features

Game Modes

Added 5 new Challenge levels based on the Chaos Theory maps, available once the player earns 2, 4, 5, 7 and 9 stars across all maps in Challenge Mode 1 - Isla Nublar 1993 (Jurassic Park) 2 - San Diego (The Lost World: Jurassic Park) 3 - Isla Sorna (Jurassic Park III) 4 - Isla Nublar 2015 (Jurassic World) 5 - Isla Nublar 2018 (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

Added new Challenge conditions Intelligent Dinosaurs Found within Jurassic Park, The Lost World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Challenge maps Random chance that some dinosaur species will gain the Intelligent Trait Dinosaurs will extend an Area of Interest beyond their Territory and through fences they can break Dinosaurs will attempt to break fences to reach Food, Guests or Prey in their Area of Interest Fussy Dinosaurs Found within The Lost World and Jurassic World Challenge map Dinosaurs comfort thresholds are raised, so a higher territory satisfaction is needed for a dinosaur to be comfortable Automated Dinosaur Shipments Found within The Lost World Challenge map At the start of a level, every few minutes a Narrative Events will pop up that lets the player choose between two (groups of) dinosaurs with specific traits to be delivered soon Once the player has selected which dinosaurs they want a countdown timer will begin Tour Areas Found within the Jurassic Park 3 Challenge Map Added new Tour Area where building rules are limited Players can only build: Tour vehicle tracks Paleo/environment alterations Electricity lines New Species Appeal Bonus Found within the Jurassic World Challenge Map When a new species is released into the park the global dinosaur appeal is multiplied by a certain amount Disloyal Scientist Trait Found within the Jurassic Park Challenge Map Unrest meter goes up more when scientists perform tasks. This is indicated in the panel on the right when a task is assigned



Park Teams

Added Dinosaur Wrangling feature to Ranger Teams A way to move herbivore dinosaurs around without the need for tranquilizing or the transport team. Two new pieces of Equipment for the Ranger Team Players directly controlling a Ranger Team can now Summon or Send Summon Summon has two modes: Cone and Circle Dinosaurs can also be summoned directly using lock on Most dinosaurs within the highlighted area will run towards the Ranger Team Send Dinosaurs within the highlighted area will be sent to the point in the distance Gates will open automatically - in certain situations - to allow wrangled dinosaurs to pass through Note: all dinosaurs will be able to navigate through automatically-opened gates Gates will be visually highlighted to indicate that they will open Added a Sandbox Setting to enable wrangling for "All Dinosaurs"



Buildings

Added a DFW Guided Tour ride and added it as part of the "DFW Building Set" for Sandbox Mode

Achievements

Added 3 new achievements and trophies for Xbox, Playstation and Steam

Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X

Added ability to lock the framerate to 30 FPS

Sandbox Mode

Removed the Operations Buildings Limit in Sandbox Mode Allow for Operations buildings to be placed above their limits for decorative effect Decorative Buildings are clearly marked to differentiate them from Active Buildings Added Sandbox Setting to turn On/Off

Added Sandbox Setting to turn off Status Checks

Added Sandbox Setting to turn off Dinosaur Injuries

Transport Tool

Add ability for players to select multiple dinosaurs with the transport tool at any one time

Main Menu

Replaced the "Newsletter" section of the front end with a "Community" page Contains links to official social media channels for JWE2 for Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Frontier Customer Support



Species Viewer

Added a "Reset Lighting" button

Re-ordered the Animation buttons to reduce glitches between movements

Dinosaur Behaviours

Prevent injuries from occurring as a result of alpha leadership challenges

Alpha leadership contests/fights (aka dominance fights) are now explicitly decided by dominance rather than combat stats reducing repeated fighting in herds

Rebalanced all the dominance values for traits, so certain traits make a dinosaur more likely to become the alpha than others

Removed poor cohabitation comfort values as a cause of Common Cold

Cohabitation Balance Adding a Likes relationship between Hadrosaurid and Ornithomimosaurid Reducing the neutral contention multiplier from 25% to 18% (making Cohabitation more forgiving overall) Adding Likes relationships between specific dinosaurs that dislike each others' categories: Chasmosaurus and Pachyrhinosaurus Chasmosaurus and Styracosaurus Pachyrhinosaurus and Styracosaurus Apatosaurus and Brachiosaurus Camarasaurus and Brachiosaurus Parasaurolophus and Maiasaura Chungkingosaurus and Gigantspinosaurus Gigantspinosaurus and Huayangosaurus Upping combat stats of various sauropods Made it so more dinosaurs are needed in general to start jump attacks on Sauropods

Changing the "population needs" text to "Area Need Growth" and clarifying the trait effect in the gene editing

Tour Rides

All Tour Rides now function as transport, connecting separate areas of the park and improving the transport rating

Stations can now connect multiple areas of the park without path or monorail connections (or multiple arrival points) on a single connected tour

Increase the number of vehicles base on Tour Length and added a slider to allow players to adjust the distance

Contracts

Added a "Photo Value" Contract to take a photo of at least a certain value

Gene Editing

Added the difference in price to Genome Editing if you modify the genome

Adjusted the Species Limit to a percentage rather than an integer and now warns you at 90%

Allow non-default sets to be chosen when randomising dinosaur cosmetics

Capture Mode

Added frame logos for Camp Cretaceous and Jurassic World Dominion

Game Modifications

Added notifications to alert players if local files have been modified

Research

Nodes are now ordered vertically to improve readability in big research trees

Accessibility

Added new options for highlighting dinosaurs in Accessibility Settings Added Colour Blind option for Dinosaur Highlight ACU Highlight Distance This gives control over the highlight radius when in ACU modes Ranger Highlight Distance This gives control over the highlight radius when in Ranger modes Highlight Opacity This will operate as a multiplier for the dinosaur highlight opacity

Added a button to toggle the accessibility dinosaur highlight on/off in view modes

Scientists

Added time and cash symbols into the traits section of the staff assignment UI



Audio

Added Tour Fact VO lines for: Buildings Vehicles



Park Teams

Added ability to access the Map from Ranger and MVU Teams

View Modes

Amenities stats are now per-month rather than per-minute in Management View Mode

Dinosaurs are now highlighted in Visibility View Mode

Engine

Added Ray traced Ambient Occlusion on PC with Nvidia compatible graphics cards

Bug Fixes

Game Modes Fixed which Film Cosmetic Sets appear in which levels. Main change is that all cosmetics are available in Challenge DFW Campaign - NONE Dominion Campaign / Chaos Theory - Era-appropriate skins Challenge & Sandbox - ALL available

Campaign Mode Campaign 1 - Fixed the Power Generator being "Incorrectly Aligned" if you place it in the tutorial box validly, but angled in a certain place

Chaos Theory Mode Jurassic Park - Don't allow the pre-placed generators to be moved/deleted until after the hatchery has been built

Challenge Mode Fixed Challenge Rewards not being rewarded if you save/load your game as you hit 5 stars

Park Teams Fixed Tours, Gyrospheres and Park Teams being able to be pushed through fences and buildings by dinosaurs Removed flares fired by Ranger Teams into the lagoons

Dinosaur Behaviour Additional fixes for cases of dinosaurs or reptiles getting stuck Various animation bug fixes on dinosaur behaviours Prevent dinosaurs trying to claim territory whilst they're being airlifted across the level Fix for predators not dying in a group attack and standing in place at 0% health Modified severity of burn injuries

Buildings and Decorations Fixed misaligned cursor when placing a lagoon viewing gallery on an invalid spot Various art improvement bug fixes across numerous buildings and assets

JW Database Fix newly added entries not being automatically unlocked if you already completed the criteria to unlock it, when the criteria is to complete a Chaos Theory career. This will allow the Alan Grant entry introduced in 1.3.0 to unlock without the need to replay anything

UI Fixed "Ticket Sales Per Minute" showing as partly filled at 0% Pressing enter on keyboard while inputting text in the save name will now confirm the save name Don't show the "Staff Busy" message when there's insufficient staff skill on a task Hide the Expedition Filter UI when assigning Scientists to an Expedition Fixed invisible focus and direction issues on Amenity Colour Swatches Panel Management View Colour Blind Setting now shows an example image of each setting Fix for occasionally losing controller focus and getting stuck in the Species Viewer Animation picker Fix for occasionally being unable to access the JW Database from a Dinosaur Statistics UI No longer display the switch page prompt when using the keyboard Dinosaur silhouettes now appear correctly for Remote Capture events Fixed issue where Calamity Bar could appear visible during cinematics Fixed issue where internal modules on Amenities could be double counted when editing them Stop UI autocycling between amenities when pressing left stick with the colour picker and swatches open Changed all references to PR to be "Publicity Rating" or Publicity" for clarity and consistency Removed the 3rd Help Tile for the Jurassic World Database now that all content is available by default in Sandbox Mode without research Fixed the Hatchery info panel stopping working when you enter and exit the hatchery bay rapidly Fixed Hatchery hardlocking if you repeatedly pressed A on synthesis with Scientists turned off Corrected information on Avian Pox as this spreads through direct contact and not randomly through the park

Terrain Snow brush in Campaign 4 - Oregon now changes the terrain as a circle rather than a square

Audio Stop playing new VO when the "Request new contract" button is pressed repeatedly

Animation Fixed some sauropods getting up from ragdoll on their wrong sides

Localisation Adjusted subtitles for Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean and Japanese so subtitles more consistently fit within 2 lines Various localisation and text fixes for all languages

Various optimisations for game performance on Playstation 4 and Xbox One consoles

Various stability fixes

Bug Fixes - Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack