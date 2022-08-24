Warriors of the Nile 2 is released!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Warriors,

The long wait is finally over, Warriors of the Nile 2 now is available!

As mentioned previously, we decide to offer an extra -40% discount to user who owns the original Warriors of the Nile on Steam. The special discount is additive to -10% launch discount, so you're able to grab the new title with half price!

However the special discount can only be set by Steam. Although we have communicated with Steam on this topic, seems the special discount doesn't work correctly yet.

Just in case we have a PlanB - a bundle includes both titles with significant discount.

If you have the first title in your library, please buy the bundle with half prize!

Thank you so much for your support and understanding, enjoy the game!