 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sunshine Manor update for 6 June 2022

Sunshine Manor - June '22 Fixes and Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8878475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a little while coming we know, but thank you to everyone that has contributed their ideas and suggestions and bugs. We've updated and hope you'll have an even nicer time (hang on that isn't right) in Sunshine Manor!

Here's what's changed ...

  • Spinning things now spin more consistently when you're using super fancy monitors with high refresh rates
  • Added a windowed mode to the game
  • Menu controls have been changed slightly to allow for the Steam Deck, but you probably won't notice them.
  • Fixed small bug in the Gluttons realm where the chicken knicker would run through a wall if too stressed out.
  • Fixed two small bugs in the Dancers realm, also made one specific platform move a little slower. You know who you are!!!
  • Fixed a rare bug in the Octoslime realm where getting hit on a docking pad would freeze you.

There are a few others too, but we hope this makes the game more fun to play! Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far ... you're all legends!

Changed files in this update

Sunshine Manor Windows 64 Depot 745734
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link