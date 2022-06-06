Sunshine Manor - June '22 Fixes and Updates

It's been a little while coming we know, but thank you to everyone that has contributed their ideas and suggestions and bugs. We've updated and hope you'll have an even nicer time (hang on that isn't right) in Sunshine Manor!

Here's what's changed ...

Spinning things now spin more consistently when you're using super fancy monitors with high refresh rates

Added a windowed mode to the game

Menu controls have been changed slightly to allow for the Steam Deck, but you probably won't notice them.

Fixed small bug in the Gluttons realm where the chicken knicker would run through a wall if too stressed out.

Fixed two small bugs in the Dancers realm, also made one specific platform move a little slower. You know who you are!!!

Fixed a rare bug in the Octoslime realm where getting hit on a docking pad would freeze you.

There are a few others too, but we hope this makes the game more fun to play! Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far ... you're all legends!