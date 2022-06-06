Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials 1.3.0 Patch Notes

Barbarians and winged companions! Today we're releasing a new mode we've been working on for the last several months, which should be a neat bit of additional content for experienced players! We've added a "Challenges" menu, located on the main menu in game, which contains unique standalone levels to play through. Currently there is a (quite difficult) Boss Rush challenge, unlocked after beating the game with ending A or B, and a Gallery "challenge" in which all the amazing art made by our poster artists for Batbarian can be viewed. The Challenges system allows us to add content to Batbarian without disrupting the flow and balance of the main adventure, so there may be more challenges added in the future as well! Hope you enjoy, we're excited to hear feedback on the challenges ːpuregemː
1.3.0 Patch Notes:
-
Added new "Challenges" mode accessible from the main menu:
- Special levels totally separate from the main game and from any stats specific to save files.
- Challenges are unlocked based on achievements progress
- Can continue a challenge from an autosave point with the "Continue" button on the Challenges menu.
- Lock icon displayed on locked challenges, as well as icons of required achievements (only one of the displayed achievements is required to unlock the challenge)
- Checkmark appears next to completed challenges
- More challenges may be added in the future.
-
Added Boss Rush challenge
-
Added Gallery "challenge"
-
Translations for text necessary for challenges mode
-
Fixed a cutscene early in the game where Drai sometimes wouldn't play a walking animation
Changed files in this update