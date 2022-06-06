Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials 1.3.0 Patch Notes

Barbarians and winged companions! Today we're releasing a new mode we've been working on for the last several months, which should be a neat bit of additional content for experienced players! We've added a "Challenges" menu, located on the main menu in game, which contains unique standalone levels to play through. Currently there is a (quite difficult) Boss Rush challenge, unlocked after beating the game with ending A or B, and a Gallery "challenge" in which all the amazing art made by our poster artists for Batbarian can be viewed. The Challenges system allows us to add content to Batbarian without disrupting the flow and balance of the main adventure, so there may be more challenges added in the future as well! Hope you enjoy, we're excited to hear feedback on the challenges ːpuregemː

1.3.0 Patch Notes: