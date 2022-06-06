Update in World Empire 2027 - Version 3.4.1

Dear players,
This is big update that make the game much more faster and stable.
- Adapt game difficulty more to reality. (Mean less money you will get from civilians you conquer)
- Improved accessibility in many screens.
- Improve animations load and game speed.
- Improved game menus, UI and stability.
- Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
