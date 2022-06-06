Update in World Empire 2027 - Version 3.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8877983 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 06:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

This is big update that make the game much more faster and stable.

Adapt game difficulty more to reality. (Mean less money you will get from civilians you conquer)

Improved accessibility in many screens.

Improve animations load and game speed.

Improved game menus, UI and stability.

Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎

‎* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎

Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎

Thank you,‎

iGindis Team