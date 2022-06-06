 Skip to content

World Empire 2027 update for 6 June 2022

Update in World Empire 2027 - Version 3.4.1

World Empire 2027 update for 6 June 2022

Update in World Empire 2027 - Version 3.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,
This is big update that make the game much more faster and stable.

  • Adapt game difficulty more to reality. (Mean less money you will get from civilians you conquer)
  • Improved accessibility in many screens.
  • Improve animations load and game speed.
  • Improved game menus, UI and stability.
  • Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
    ‎* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

