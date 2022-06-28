——–PATCH NOTES V1.3.2 ——–(06/28/2022)

[EPIC] Added Cloud Save support.

[EPIC] As previously announced, the single-player Leaderboards have been reset due to switching to the Epic Online Services leaderboard system. An archive of the single-player leaderboards will be going up on the Tetris Effect: Connected website at https://www.tetriseffect.game/community/. (Watch our Twitter or join our Discord to be notified when!)

[ALL] Fixed an issue where OPTIONS > GAMEPLAY > DIAGONAL LOCK was not working correctly in MULTIPLAYER > RANKED MATCH and FRIEND MATCH.

[VALVE INDEX] Fixed an issue where the old bindings remained active when setting new bindings in OPTIONS > CUSTOMIZE CONTROLS.

[QUEST] Fixed an issue where timers in certain modes such as MARATHON were capped at 59:59.99.

[PC/QUEST] Fixed an issue where the Back button in the JOIN THE COMMUNITY page was unresponsive when clicking with mouse / VR pointer.

[ALL] Added an indicator in the interim results of CONNECTED to show which phase of the game you are in.

[PC] Updated Theater Mode to continue in the background even if you tab out of the game.

[XBOX] Fixed an issue where the game resets to the title screen when a controller disconnects.

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

[EPIC] クラウドセーブに対応。

[EPIC] Epic Online Servicesのランキングシステムへの移行に伴い、シングルプレイモードのランキングのリセットを行いました。以前のランキングは弊社のテトリス エフェクト・コネクテッド ウェブサイト（https://www.tetriseffect.game/ja/community/）から確認できる予定です。

[ALL] MULTIPLAYERのRANK MATCHとFRIEND MATCHにて、OPTIONS> GAMEPLAY> 移動中ドロップ禁止の設定が正しく機能していなかった問題を修正。

[VALVE INDEX] OPTIONS> CUSTOMIZE CONTROLSで新しくキーバインドをセットした際に、古いバインドがそのまま有効になっていた問題を修正。

[QUEST] マラソンなどの一部のモードでゲーム中の時間表示が59:59.99でキャップされていた問題を修正。

[PC/QUEST] OPTIONS>JOIN THE COMMUNITYページの右下の戻るボタンがマウスやVRのポインターで反応しなかった問題を修正。

[ALL] コネクテッドモードの中間リザルトでフェイズの進行状況表示を追加。

[PC] THEATERモードでは、ゲームがバックグラウンドに回ってもポーズをかけないように変更。

[XBOX] ゲームをプレイ中にコントローラーが切断されるとタイトル画面に戻ってしまう問題を修正。

その他、軽微な問題修正と調整。