Update - June 5

Hi all,

This update focuses mostly on bridges and pathfinding. There were still some outstanding situations in which the pathfinding would lock up for a long time when attempting to find paths over bridges on the Eastern and Meuse-Argonne maps. I believe I've managed to track them down and eliminate them now. I also tweaked charges and raids in order to avoid situations in which units would run alongside bridges and pontoons rather than on them.

On the Eastern front, and on the Meuse-Argonne map as the Americans, you can now delegate the building of pontoons. The Germans on the Meuse-Argonne do not have this option, as they're on the defensive. Orders will only be scheduled if there is a river between the two front lines.

Other than that, I mostly tracked down bugs and added some more tooltips to the ground/tile popup window. If there's any part of the game that you feel requires some more tooltips, feel free to let me know in the Discussion forums.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Can now delegate build pontoon orders via the Task Delegation popup for your Operations officer in the Headquarters screen.

Charging/raids now use bridges even if they are incomplete. Previously issuing a normal order would use incomplete or broken bridges if no complete ones were available, but this did not extend to charges, which used the shortest path to the target.

Added tooltips to the ground/tile popup, including tooltips for fortress tiles.

Fixed bug with scheduled orders which caused scheduled units to sometimes get stuck Switching Tasks.

Fixed occasional crash when determining bridge crossing paths.

New Localization keys:

TOOLTIP_EFFECT_OPEN_GROUND

TOOLTIP_EFFECT_ON_FORTRESS

TOOLTIP_EFFECT_IN_FORTRESS

TOOLTIP_EFFECT_FORTRESS_ENTRANCE

TOOLTIP_DELEGATION_BUILD_PONTOONS

Thanks for playing!