Minor Update 747

Build 8877774 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 16:32:07 UTC

Weapon Changes:

F1-Legros buffed by trimming width of front post by 50%

Pistols reduced ADS weapon sway by about 30%

AP25 vertical ADS sway reduced by 15%

Brace vertical sway reduced by about 10% and horizontal sway increased by 40%. This should primarily be felt at longer ranges where ADS should be far more effective than brace.

BLK-TAR, F1-LeGros, KR82m, and Ingmar57 have had their Brace movement speed penalty increased from 15% to 30%. This is much faster than ADS speed but targeted at bringing down the effectiveness of stepping out of cover using brace fire.

All weapons now have random Aim Settle directions.

The mawp now also has a 15 degree aim cone for Brace/Hip to prevent any long range headshot silliness.

Other:

Enemy Offscreen Indicators now use world position instead of screen position. This will cause the arrow to point towards the grenade based off its relative position to you.

Enemy Offscreen Indicators now require an initial Line of Sight before tracking. They will continue tracking if you lose Line of Sight afterwards.

Attempt to bug fix doors sometimes getting stuck "open"

Starting the a casual private match password with special keywords allows players to play alternate gamemodes (currently only "shotgun" exists, eg "Shotgun9FX" would make a Competitive Shotguns gamemode lobby)

Fixed bug where lobbies could be transformed back into casual when someone joins after being manually set to a non-casual gamemode

Fixed more errors during loading