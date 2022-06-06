 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 6 June 2022

Version 0.4 Release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Laypo Apoc Survival:
IMPORTANT - WHEN LOADING AN EXISTING SAVE PRESS SHIFT THEN 1 THAN SPACE TO LOAD THE SAVE | FOR CHESTS PRESS F11 TO ALLOW NEW ITEMS TO BE PLACED OR PLACE NEW CHESTS
Main Menu:
Changes:

  • The background colour of the Main menu has been changed
  • Text moved around

Added:

  • Added Leaf Piles
  • Leaf Piles spawn when trees are cut down
  • If leaf piles are removed, you will get 10-15x sticks (sticks are temp)
  • Added sprite for Countertop and countertop with cutting board
    -In the workbench you can now create torches with 4 sticks (temp)
    -When you press escape you gain +10 hunger & wood
    -Lighting is now part of the objects menu
    -Torches can be found in the lighting menu
    -Added End screen when you die of hunger
    -Added Allow Cheats / Disable Cheats
    -Added Mob difficulty
    -Added Difficulty
    -Zombies only destroy walls in hardcore mode
    -Zombies only destroy fences if the difficulty is Difficult or higher
    -Added wooden fence but rotated
    -Added a button to remove fence (gives you a stick)
    -Added a new page:
    -New Page is Pre Game setting 1
    -Added allow cheats option
    -Added difficulty choosing option
    -Added text to doors on how to open or close
    -Added audio to arrows being shot
    -Added dates 8 to 15 to the game
    -Added a winter background for winter
    -Orange Trees take 13 days to go from stage 13 to 15 (this is temporary)
    -Wooden Ammo now saves in chests
    -The difficulty now saves
    -The amount of ammo now saves
    -The bow now saves
    -The amount of oranges on you now saves
    -Wooden ammo and bows can go inside chests in the weapons section (atm only +/- 1 at a time)
    Changes:
    Can be found in the discord

(Laypo Weather does not currently work)
Laypo Weather:
Added:

  • City 1,2,3 Now shows up on the Weather Channel tab displaying how much rain they have had there
  • Added Rain (mm), Temp (c) and wind (km/h) columns in the weather channel.
  • Added first cloud stage for a tropical cyclone
  • Added 1 type of snow to the game
  • Added 1 stage of thunderstorms
  • Tropical storms create swell in the ocean
  • The player's city / Biome which the player has is Plains
  • Added The Population Channel
  • Added The Buying Channel
  • Requires you to play your city before you can start the game!
  • Added Population for 11 cities (updates 4 times a day)
  • New Menu settings. 1. New Game/Load | 2. Settings | 3. Placing your city | 4. Playing
    Changes:
    Can be found in the discord
