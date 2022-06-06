Version 0.4 Release

Laypo Apoc Survival:
IMPORTANT - WHEN LOADING AN EXISTING SAVE PRESS SHIFT THEN 1 THAN SPACE TO LOAD THE SAVE | FOR CHESTS PRESS F11 TO ALLOW NEW ITEMS TO BE PLACED OR PLACE NEW CHESTS
Main Menu:
Changes:
- The background colour of the Main menu has been changed
- Text moved around
Added:
- Added Leaf Piles
- Leaf Piles spawn when trees are cut down
- If leaf piles are removed, you will get 10-15x sticks (sticks are temp)
- Added sprite for Countertop and countertop with cutting board
-In the workbench you can now create torches with 4 sticks (temp)
-When you press escape you gain +10 hunger & wood
-Lighting is now part of the objects menu
-Torches can be found in the lighting menu
-Added End screen when you die of hunger
-Added Allow Cheats / Disable Cheats
-Added Mob difficulty
-Added Difficulty
-Zombies only destroy walls in hardcore mode
-Zombies only destroy fences if the difficulty is Difficult or higher
-Added wooden fence but rotated
-Added a button to remove fence (gives you a stick)
-Added a new page:
-New Page is Pre Game setting 1
-Added allow cheats option
-Added difficulty choosing option
-Added text to doors on how to open or close
-Added audio to arrows being shot
-Added dates 8 to 15 to the game
-Added a winter background for winter
-Orange Trees take 13 days to go from stage 13 to 15 (this is temporary)
-Wooden Ammo now saves in chests
-The difficulty now saves
-The amount of ammo now saves
-The bow now saves
-The amount of oranges on you now saves
-Wooden ammo and bows can go inside chests in the weapons section (atm only +/- 1 at a time)
Changes:
(Laypo Weather does not currently work)
Laypo Weather:
Added:
- City 1,2,3 Now shows up on the Weather Channel tab displaying how much rain they have had there
- Added Rain (mm), Temp (c) and wind (km/h) columns in the weather channel.
- Added first cloud stage for a tropical cyclone
- Added 1 type of snow to the game
- Added 1 stage of thunderstorms
- Tropical storms create swell in the ocean
- The player's city / Biome which the player has is Plains
- Added The Population Channel
- Added The Buying Channel
- Requires you to play your city before you can start the game!
- Added Population for 11 cities (updates 4 times a day)
- New Menu settings. 1. New Game/Load | 2. Settings | 3. Placing your city | 4. Playing
Changes:
