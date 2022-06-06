Version 0.4 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8877609 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 05:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Laypo Apoc Survival:

IMPORTANT - WHEN LOADING AN EXISTING SAVE PRESS SHIFT THEN 1 THAN SPACE TO LOAD THE SAVE | FOR CHESTS PRESS F11 TO ALLOW NEW ITEMS TO BE PLACED OR PLACE NEW CHESTS

Main Menu:

Changes:

The background colour of the Main menu has been changed

Text moved around

Added:

Added Leaf Piles

Leaf Piles spawn when trees are cut down

If leaf piles are removed, you will get 10-15x sticks (sticks are temp)

Added sprite for Countertop and countertop with cutting board

-In the workbench you can now create torches with 4 sticks (temp)

-When you press escape you gain +10 hunger & wood

-Lighting is now part of the objects menu

-Torches can be found in the lighting menu

-Added End screen when you die of hunger

-Added Allow Cheats / Disable Cheats

-Added Mob difficulty

-Added Difficulty

-Zombies only destroy walls in hardcore mode

-Zombies only destroy fences if the difficulty is Difficult or higher

-Added wooden fence but rotated

-Added a button to remove fence (gives you a stick)

-Added a new page:

-New Page is Pre Game setting 1

-Added allow cheats option

-Added difficulty choosing option

-Added text to doors on how to open or close

-Added audio to arrows being shot

-Added dates 8 to 15 to the game

-Added a winter background for winter

-Orange Trees take 13 days to go from stage 13 to 15 (this is temporary)

-Wooden Ammo now saves in chests

-The difficulty now saves

-The amount of ammo now saves

-The bow now saves

-The amount of oranges on you now saves

-Wooden ammo and bows can go inside chests in the weapons section (atm only +/- 1 at a time)

(Laypo Weather does not currently work)

Laypo Weather:

Added: