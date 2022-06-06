Hellworld! Demo Major Update!!

Hey everyone!! Long time no update! Sorry about that, haha. Anyway, so I've got some shiny new updates put in the demo, including an amazing opening animatic done by my dear husband CT!

There IS a known bug, however: sometimes if you kill the mid-boss of Lake Somnia (the ram with the blanket cape) while he's standing all the way to the right of the screen, he won't finish his death sequence and the game will soft lock. If this happens, please hold both left and right bumpers down and hit select, and it should reset the level. Unfortunately this means you have to start the level over from the beginning, but at least it'll reset everything and let you continue to play.

Another known bug is if you start a level over after getting a game over, you may not be able to control your character. Do the same button combo above to reset the level and you should be fine. If not, please feel free to email me at skullpixl@skullpixlgames.com with your bug reports.

Thanks everyone!! Please enjoy!!

-skullpixl