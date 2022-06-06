Hotfix 0.2.3304.16432

IMPORTANT:
If you have saved since the update and were playing as a DLC race that save is likely Corrupted! Please load a save from before the update. And your species and gender data will now parse correctly through to the new system. You will need to redo your other cosmetics settings as these will have been set to default.
- Fixed Loading a Save when playing as HemDroid and Zrillian that was created on the previous branch causes the character to spawn as naken human with battery in suit slot.
- Fixed Zombie Bodies begin created when respawning.
- Fixed TakeControl command being called twice in certain load execution orders.
- Fixed Respawned Characters not registering with CameraController.
- Deleted a bunch of vestigial brain code.
- Fixed Console Error Spam on Clients when a dead Stationeer body decayed into a skeleton.
Changed files in this update