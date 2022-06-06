Beta v0.4.0.6

Laypo Apoc Survival:

Added:

Added Allow Cheats / Disable Cheats

Added Mob difficulty

Added Difficulty

Zombies only destroy walls in hardcore mode

Zombies only destroy fences if the difficulty is Difficult or higher

Added wooden fence but rotated

Added a button to remove fence (gives you a stick)

Added a new page:

New Page is Pre Game setting 1

Added allow cheats option

Added difficulty choosing option

Added text to doors on how to open or close

Added audio to arrows being shot

Added dates 8 to 15 to the game

Added a winter background for winter

Changes:

Changed the lighting for torches

Changed the text on walls/Fences

Changes to how far torches light up

Changes to the wooden wall collision box

Changes to the wooden fence collision wall

Changes to torch sprites (added slight animation)

Changed the amount of Hp zombies have from 25 to 20

Torches stay lit for 8 hours instead of 6

Changes to the volume made from zombies

Changes to chest layout

Fixes:

Fixed the light bug at 4am

Temp fix on bow and arrow for player

"FIxed" the hitbox for a mature tree

Fixed the hitbox for unlit torches

Fixed bows not going into chests

Known Bugs:

Can't move chest