Beta v0.4.0.6

Laypo Apoc Survival:
Added:
Added Allow Cheats / Disable Cheats
Added Mob difficulty
Added Difficulty
Zombies only destroy walls in hardcore mode
Zombies only destroy fences if the difficulty is Difficult or higher
Added wooden fence but rotated
Added a button to remove fence (gives you a stick)
Added a new page:
New Page is Pre Game setting 1
Added allow cheats option
Added difficulty choosing option
Added text to doors on how to open or close
Added audio to arrows being shot
Added dates 8 to 15 to the game
Added a winter background for winter
Changes:
Changed the lighting for torches
Changed the text on walls/Fences
Changes to how far torches light up
Changes to the wooden wall collision box
Changes to the wooden fence collision wall
Changes to torch sprites (added slight animation)
Changed the amount of Hp zombies have from 25 to 20
Torches stay lit for 8 hours instead of 6
Changes to the volume made from zombies
Changes to chest layout
Fixes:
Fixed the light bug at 4am
Temp fix on bow and arrow for player
"FIxed" the hitbox for a mature tree
Fixed the hitbox for unlit torches
Fixed bows not going into chests
Known Bugs:
Can't move chest
Changed depots in beta branch