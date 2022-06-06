Patch series 78.1-78.3

Hello, friends. In this series of small updates, I have worked on the bugs you found in the game, and also made some changes:

The window of the anti-bot system now appears less frequently, and a small reward is given for the correct answer.

Some icons in the game and pictures of objects have been changed. Thanks to Champion for the images provided.

As you have already noticed, the game has a partial visibility of teammates on the location. This functionality is gradually expanding, I am testing the performance and demand for this functionality. Most likely. in this form, it will not remain and, as a result, will grow into a mechanism of small constparty, for 2-5 people.