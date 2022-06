Share · View all patches · Build 8877224 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys!

After reading receiving some feedback on the initial release I've added a few QoL changes in the latest patch.

Fog is less dense

Corrupted Auras are less OP

When you die you leave behind an "Aura Shadow" that you can loot to get your items back

Doors now work correctly

Special thanks to DeltaDarkrai for the suggestions!