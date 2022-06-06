 Skip to content

Universe 51: Tannhäuser Wars update for 6 June 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.002

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the long radio silence in the past couple of weeks. We've been working on a lot of issues both in the game (bugfixing and new features) and in the team (organization and planning).

NEW

  • Full support from 16:9 up to 21:9 aspect ratio.
  • New buttons for adding/subtracting 5 tickets when creating a server.
  • Capped frame rate in the menus.
  • Added an "unready" button.
  • Added visual shot feedback to all surfaces.
  • Created an anti-idle system so players don't stay dead forever.
  • Added 2-second respawn immunity.
  • Resolution settings.
  • Tutorial screen with basic gameplay info.
  • Added pickup one-shot sounds to some pickups.
  • Ragdoll is now calculated according to the body part hit.

CHANGES

  • Slightly reworked the functionality of the respawn timer.
  • Removed friendly fire.
  • Gameplay balancing.
  • Level graphic improvements.
  • HUD graphic improvements.
  • Changes to blood VFX.
  • Hand position adjustments on both factions.

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed an issue where some power ups would leave their sound effects behind even after being picked up.
  • Fixed an issue where the kill message would show up even when shooting a dead body.
  • Fixed an issue where you'd lose control of the mouse if someone shot your dead body.
  • Minor fixes (this is for insignificant things like the ticket button graying out when you're at the max tickets when creating a server).
  • Major lag issues that were happening despite having a good connection seem to be solved.
  • Keybind settings are fixed
  • Solved an issue where dying while in the pause menu would keep the pause menu on top of the screen without any functionality.

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES

  • Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
