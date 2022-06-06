Sorry for the long radio silence in the past couple of weeks. We've been working on a lot of issues both in the game (bugfixing and new features) and in the team (organization and planning).

Patch notes v0.1.002

NEW

Full support from 16:9 up to 21:9 aspect ratio.

New buttons for adding/subtracting 5 tickets when creating a server.

Capped frame rate in the menus.

Added an "unready" button.

Added visual shot feedback to all surfaces.

Created an anti-idle system so players don't stay dead forever.

Added 2-second respawn immunity.

Resolution settings.

Tutorial screen with basic gameplay info.

Added pickup one-shot sounds to some pickups.

Ragdoll is now calculated according to the body part hit.

CHANGES

Slightly reworked the functionality of the respawn timer.

Removed friendly fire.

Gameplay balancing.

Level graphic improvements.

HUD graphic improvements.

Changes to blood VFX.

Hand position adjustments on both factions.

BUGFIXES

Fixed an issue where some power ups would leave their sound effects behind even after being picked up.

Fixed an issue where the kill message would show up even when shooting a dead body.

Fixed an issue where you'd lose control of the mouse if someone shot your dead body.

Minor fixes (this is for insignificant things like the ticket button graying out when you're at the max tickets when creating a server).

Major lag issues that were happening despite having a good connection seem to be solved.

Keybind settings are fixed

Solved an issue where dying while in the pause menu would keep the pause menu on top of the screen without any functionality.

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES