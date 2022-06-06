Sorry for the long radio silence in the past couple of weeks. We've been working on a lot of issues both in the game (bugfixing and new features) and in the team (organization and planning).
Patch notes v0.1.002
NEW
- Full support from 16:9 up to 21:9 aspect ratio.
- New buttons for adding/subtracting 5 tickets when creating a server.
- Capped frame rate in the menus.
- Added an "unready" button.
- Added visual shot feedback to all surfaces.
- Created an anti-idle system so players don't stay dead forever.
- Added 2-second respawn immunity.
- Resolution settings.
- Tutorial screen with basic gameplay info.
- Added pickup one-shot sounds to some pickups.
- Ragdoll is now calculated according to the body part hit.
CHANGES
- Slightly reworked the functionality of the respawn timer.
- Removed friendly fire.
- Gameplay balancing.
- Level graphic improvements.
- HUD graphic improvements.
- Changes to blood VFX.
- Hand position adjustments on both factions.
BUGFIXES
- Fixed an issue where some power ups would leave their sound effects behind even after being picked up.
- Fixed an issue where the kill message would show up even when shooting a dead body.
- Fixed an issue where you'd lose control of the mouse if someone shot your dead body.
- Minor fixes (this is for insignificant things like the ticket button graying out when you're at the max tickets when creating a server).
- Major lag issues that were happening despite having a good connection seem to be solved.
- Keybind settings are fixed
- Solved an issue where dying while in the pause menu would keep the pause menu on top of the screen without any functionality.
KNOWN MAIN ISSUES
- Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
