20 Minutes Till Dawn - Early Access Released!

Hi everyone!

20 MINUTES TILL DAWN IS FINALLY OUT IN EARLY ACCESS!

It's been a exciting last few weeks developing 20 Minutes, I can't express enough how thrilled I am to be able to finally share the game with everyone!

In this post, I want detail the current state of Early Access, and what my plans are for development going forward.

The current game is no-doubt still a bit rough around the edges, but I'm very happy overall with the game. With all the new upgrades, runes, and enemies, there will be no doubt, some imbalances in the game. So going forward, I hope that the players can help me balance the game so that all variety of playstyles and builds can be viable and fun to play. Please feel free to give me your feedback in the [url=https://discord.gg/DtSPxBXtWJ]20MTD discord.

[/url]

My next goal is to add a lot more enemy variety as well as bosses. Currently the same bosses appear every run, but I want to add enough bosses so that different random bosses can appear every run, adding more flavor to the challenge.

Some new maps will also be in the works, to hopefully add more interesting environments to experience.

And lastly, I want to add more upgrades to the game for even more possible builds and playstyles!

Developing 20 Minutes Till Dawn has been an absolute blast. And I'm so appreciative of everyone who's tried the free version 10 Minutes Till Dawn. The amount of feedback I've gotten from it has been incredible. Thank you so much, and I hope you all can continue to give me your feedback to help shape 20 Minutes Till Dawn through its EA journey.

Please enjoy the game. I can't wait to tackle the next stage of development with you all!

Sincerely,

Flanne