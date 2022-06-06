Patch 0.14 Live

Share · View all patches · Build 8876819 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Today's patch fixes a lot of known bugs and includes suggestions/requests from the Steam Forums, Twitter and Discord communities.

Highlights in patch 0.14 include projectiles no longer going through walls, a big difficulty re-balance, on-screen damage indicators, car surfing and much much more!

The full change-log can be found below:

Accessibility

Wallrunning has option to disable screen roll

Outline options added for enemies

Option to show outline around enemies when they are shot

Bug Fixes

Enemy projectiles no longer go through walls

Fixed bug where you got stuck in your car when entering near a shop

Fixed bug where Ascension jumppad shortcut wouldn't activate

Made audio fade in/out correctly between loading checkpoints/levels

Fixed consistentcy of Teratek Crates between saves

Fixed one of the Leapers not spawning after the green key arena in Battle Alley (post death)

Fixed a bug on Artifact-Zero where the Syn Mech would appear before the crate is lifted

You can no longer switch weapons while the game is paused

You can no longer activate your chainsaw in the car (or when you enter the car)

Fixed rendering bug where 3D UI elements would render incorrectly against particles and transparent objects

Cooldown added preventing micro-missile selection spam, thus locking all your other weapons

Fixed street server in Emergence not having collision

Chainsaw grace is no longer affected by explosive barrels

Fixed bug where when jumping on a ladder while tracers are animating, they will no longer get stuck midair

Fixed a bug where enemies would lose their target if the player enters a shop

Can no longer change weapons while in the shop

Fixed a bug where the Waster shotgun would get jammed sometimes

Fixed inconsistency in the Secret Level select menu

Fixed a bug where the flamethrower cone wouldn't always disappear

Fixed a bug where the Magnums alt-fire would get stuck on sometimes

Fixed bug where the car can drive through forcefields on Rooftops

Fixed collision on boats in Battle Alley so players don't get stuck under the lip

Fixed Magnum alt fire zoom bug

Rain settings are now maintained between loading levels

Fixed jumping off projectiles while using the Agile augment

Fixed UI so the selection range doesn't take up the entire screen

Can no longer click 'Return' or press escape while in the resolution confirmation window

Fixed a poorly placed teleport trigger on the map Syn

Fixed a trap door not saving correctly between checkpoint loads in Dead Plaza

Fixed pain screen effects not showing up after dying

Fixed a collision bug in Dead Plaza where the player would get stuck on a fan

Fixed a button in Ascension having no binding to the master audio mixer

The post-processing effect on rain is now disabled correctly via the settings

Zooming now works in Photomode

Quality of Life changes

Micro Missile load times are maintained between saves

Collision pass done on most maps to stop players getting caught on geometry while chainsawing

Added a platform on Dead Plaza to assist with wall running section

Added a platform to Battle Alley to assist on directions

Your current mod configuration is now shown when holding Tab (default keybinding)

You can now dash into jumppads

Flamethrower remembers configuration between switching and respawns

Uzi remembers configuration between switching and respawns

Gameplay geometry tweaks to the train level to help guide players more and provide cover

Fixed a lot of the settings descriptions in the menus

Onscreen damage direction rings now added

Improved UI on confirmation boxes significantly

Capped the Weapon FOV so its values don't go crazy high

Sold out message added to shops when all stock is taken

Objective markers added to chains in Rooftops

Visual/Audio

Ultra-wide Support now working correctly with UI elements

Weapon Wheel on certain resolutions is no longer massive

Low health breathing sound effect added

A screen effect is now applied when you are underwater

Objective Markers now have a pulsating effect to make them more apparent

Portraits added to skill screen

Pitch increased on big head mode enemies (Tech-Chip)

Cinematics have big heads if its turned on (Tech-Chip)

Another pass done on the fog in Ascension

Balance