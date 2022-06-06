 Skip to content

Turbo Overkill update for 6 June 2022

Patch 0.14 Live

Patch 0.14 Live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patch fixes a lot of known bugs and includes suggestions/requests from the Steam Forums, Twitter and Discord communities.

Highlights in patch 0.14 include projectiles no longer going through walls, a big difficulty re-balance, on-screen damage indicators, car surfing and much much more!

The full change-log can be found below:

Accessibility

  • Wallrunning has option to disable screen roll
  • Outline options added for enemies
  • Option to show outline around enemies when they are shot

Bug Fixes

  • Enemy projectiles no longer go through walls
  • Fixed bug where you got stuck in your car when entering near a shop
  • Fixed bug where Ascension jumppad shortcut wouldn't activate
  • Made audio fade in/out correctly between loading checkpoints/levels
  • Fixed consistentcy of Teratek Crates between saves
  • Fixed one of the Leapers not spawning after the green key arena in Battle Alley (post death)
  • Fixed a bug on Artifact-Zero where the Syn Mech would appear before the crate is lifted
  • You can no longer switch weapons while the game is paused
  • You can no longer activate your chainsaw in the car (or when you enter the car)
  • Fixed rendering bug where 3D UI elements would render incorrectly against particles and transparent objects
  • Cooldown added preventing micro-missile selection spam, thus locking all your other weapons
  • Fixed street server in Emergence not having collision
  • Chainsaw grace is no longer affected by explosive barrels
  • Fixed bug where when jumping on a ladder while tracers are animating, they will no longer get stuck midair
  • Fixed a bug where enemies would lose their target if the player enters a shop
  • Can no longer change weapons while in the shop
  • Fixed a bug where the Waster shotgun would get jammed sometimes
  • Fixed inconsistency in the Secret Level select menu
  • Fixed a bug where the flamethrower cone wouldn't always disappear
  • Fixed a bug where the Magnums alt-fire would get stuck on sometimes
  • Fixed bug where the car can drive through forcefields on Rooftops
  • Fixed collision on boats in Battle Alley so players don't get stuck under the lip
  • Fixed Magnum alt fire zoom bug
  • Rain settings are now maintained between loading levels
  • Fixed jumping off projectiles while using the Agile augment
  • Fixed UI so the selection range doesn't take up the entire screen
  • Can no longer click 'Return' or press escape while in the resolution confirmation window
  • Fixed a poorly placed teleport trigger on the map Syn
  • Fixed a trap door not saving correctly between checkpoint loads in Dead Plaza
  • Fixed pain screen effects not showing up after dying
  • Fixed a collision bug in Dead Plaza where the player would get stuck on a fan
  • Fixed a button in Ascension having no binding to the master audio mixer
  • The post-processing effect on rain is now disabled correctly via the settings
  • Zooming now works in Photomode

Quality of Life changes

  • Micro Missile load times are maintained between saves
  • Collision pass done on most maps to stop players getting caught on geometry while chainsawing
  • Added a platform on Dead Plaza to assist with wall running section
  • Added a platform to Battle Alley to assist on directions
  • Your current mod configuration is now shown when holding Tab (default keybinding)
  • You can now dash into jumppads
  • Flamethrower remembers configuration between switching and respawns
  • Uzi remembers configuration between switching and respawns
  • Gameplay geometry tweaks to the train level to help guide players more and provide cover
  • Fixed a lot of the settings descriptions in the menus
  • Onscreen damage direction rings now added
  • Improved UI on confirmation boxes significantly
  • Capped the Weapon FOV so its values don't go crazy high
  • Sold out message added to shops when all stock is taken
  • Objective markers added to chains in Rooftops

Visual/Audio

  • Ultra-wide Support now working correctly with UI elements
  • Weapon Wheel on certain resolutions is no longer massive
  • Low health breathing sound effect added
  • A screen effect is now applied when you are underwater
  • Objective Markers now have a pulsating effect to make them more apparent
  • Portraits added to skill screen
  • Pitch increased on big head mode enemies (Tech-Chip)
  • Cinematics have big heads if its turned on (Tech-Chip)
  • Another pass done on the fog in Ascension

Balance

  • You can now jump on the hood of your car and ride it around like a surfboard
  • Big tweaks to the difficulty settings, making the values a little more sane. Damage outputs increased, projectile speeds reduced
  • Much more consistency on Waster electro shot stunning enemies
  • Syn Mech's blast radius from the shield bash is now more obvious
  • Artifact-Zero boss: Reduced eyeball health to make the boss feel less like a bullet-sponge
  • Artifact-Zero boss: Made green-beam walls more obvious on where damage is applied and slightly reduced damage
  • Artifact-Zero boss: Delay at start before enemies spawn in, and reduced numbers of enemies spawning in
  • Artifact-Zero boss: More ammo added to the arena
  • Artifact-Zero boss: Final phase beams have a damage cooldown
