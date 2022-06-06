Patch 0.14 Live

Today's patch fixes a lot of known bugs and includes suggestions/requests from the Steam Forums, Twitter and Discord communities.
Highlights in patch 0.14 include projectiles no longer going through walls, a big difficulty re-balance, on-screen damage indicators, car surfing and much much more!
The full change-log can be found below:
Accessibility
- Wallrunning has option to disable screen roll
- Outline options added for enemies
- Option to show outline around enemies when they are shot
Bug Fixes
- Enemy projectiles no longer go through walls
- Fixed bug where you got stuck in your car when entering near a shop
- Fixed bug where Ascension jumppad shortcut wouldn't activate
- Made audio fade in/out correctly between loading checkpoints/levels
- Fixed consistentcy of Teratek Crates between saves
- Fixed one of the Leapers not spawning after the green key arena in Battle Alley (post death)
- Fixed a bug on Artifact-Zero where the Syn Mech would appear before the crate is lifted
- You can no longer switch weapons while the game is paused
- You can no longer activate your chainsaw in the car (or when you enter the car)
- Fixed rendering bug where 3D UI elements would render incorrectly against particles and transparent objects
- Cooldown added preventing micro-missile selection spam, thus locking all your other weapons
- Fixed street server in Emergence not having collision
- Chainsaw grace is no longer affected by explosive barrels
- Fixed bug where when jumping on a ladder while tracers are animating, they will no longer get stuck midair
- Fixed a bug where enemies would lose their target if the player enters a shop
- Can no longer change weapons while in the shop
- Fixed a bug where the Waster shotgun would get jammed sometimes
- Fixed inconsistency in the Secret Level select menu
- Fixed a bug where the flamethrower cone wouldn't always disappear
- Fixed a bug where the Magnums alt-fire would get stuck on sometimes
- Fixed bug where the car can drive through forcefields on Rooftops
- Fixed collision on boats in Battle Alley so players don't get stuck under the lip
- Fixed Magnum alt fire zoom bug
- Rain settings are now maintained between loading levels
- Fixed jumping off projectiles while using the Agile augment
- Fixed UI so the selection range doesn't take up the entire screen
- Can no longer click 'Return' or press escape while in the resolution confirmation window
- Fixed a poorly placed teleport trigger on the map Syn
- Fixed a trap door not saving correctly between checkpoint loads in Dead Plaza
- Fixed pain screen effects not showing up after dying
- Fixed a collision bug in Dead Plaza where the player would get stuck on a fan
- Fixed a button in Ascension having no binding to the master audio mixer
- The post-processing effect on rain is now disabled correctly via the settings
- Zooming now works in Photomode
Quality of Life changes
- Micro Missile load times are maintained between saves
- Collision pass done on most maps to stop players getting caught on geometry while chainsawing
- Added a platform on Dead Plaza to assist with wall running section
- Added a platform to Battle Alley to assist on directions
- Your current mod configuration is now shown when holding Tab (default keybinding)
- You can now dash into jumppads
- Flamethrower remembers configuration between switching and respawns
- Uzi remembers configuration between switching and respawns
- Gameplay geometry tweaks to the train level to help guide players more and provide cover
- Fixed a lot of the settings descriptions in the menus
- Onscreen damage direction rings now added
- Improved UI on confirmation boxes significantly
- Capped the Weapon FOV so its values don't go crazy high
- Sold out message added to shops when all stock is taken
- Objective markers added to chains in Rooftops
Visual/Audio
- Ultra-wide Support now working correctly with UI elements
- Weapon Wheel on certain resolutions is no longer massive
- Low health breathing sound effect added
- A screen effect is now applied when you are underwater
- Objective Markers now have a pulsating effect to make them more apparent
- Portraits added to skill screen
- Pitch increased on big head mode enemies (Tech-Chip)
- Cinematics have big heads if its turned on (Tech-Chip)
- Another pass done on the fog in Ascension
Balance
- You can now jump on the hood of your car and ride it around like a surfboard
- Big tweaks to the difficulty settings, making the values a little more sane. Damage outputs increased, projectile speeds reduced
- Much more consistency on Waster electro shot stunning enemies
- Syn Mech's blast radius from the shield bash is now more obvious
- Artifact-Zero boss: Reduced eyeball health to make the boss feel less like a bullet-sponge
- Artifact-Zero boss: Made green-beam walls more obvious on where damage is applied and slightly reduced damage
- Artifact-Zero boss: Delay at start before enemies spawn in, and reduced numbers of enemies spawning in
- Artifact-Zero boss: More ammo added to the arena
- Artifact-Zero boss: Final phase beams have a damage cooldown
