Transylmania!

Thanks so much for playing Castillo Shattered Mirrors! I have another huge update ready for everyone to try and am so excited to share it with you!

I have completely redone the castle hub. It’s now way larger with a lot more to see, find, and do. I will also be adding an option to play in the old one soon for preservation reasons. The hub is filled with secrets and new cherub statues to talk to. I think that this new Castle exemplifies the principles that the game holds level-design-wise and will be a very welcomed addition to the game. It holds many secrets in every room.

The total shard count for each level has gone up from 4 to 10! You can also play all of the levels in whichever order you want, but you need at least 3 completed levels per world to fight that world’s boss. Each world has two new levels, one normal level, and one horde-based level.

As previously mentioned, I have also redone the graphics pipeline to massively optimize FPS for low-end devices. I am currently working on getting full AMD-FidelityFX Support for upscaling, it is in the current build for you to try.

As for future updates, other than DLC, the main things to look forward to are an endless horde mode and finalization for the map editor rehaul.