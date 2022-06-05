Hi everyone! Today we will be releasing Patch 1.3.5, which is composed of five smaller updates to the game. Here are the patch notes!
Patch 1.3.1
- Is the same thing as "Patch 1.3 Part 2"
Patch 1.3.2
- Improved Parity between English and Spanish versions of the game
Patch 1.3.3
- Removed a banging noise associated with the new flashing puzzle solutions
- Dialogue fixes
- A few more things to do around the game
Patch 1.3.4
- 1 New Achievement! See if you can get this one!
- Bug fixes, more things to do
Patch 1.3.5
- You can now press Shift to mute the credits song
- Changed some of the audio puzzle sound effects
- Reduced filesize of the game
- Added a few new SFX
- Patches 1.3.2-1.3.5 in Spanish
- Spanish dialogue/missing letter fixes
- Digital Artbook updates, added most of the new art from game updates
- Bug Fixes
Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!
