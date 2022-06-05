Share · View all patches · Build 8876560 · Last edited 5 June 2022 – 23:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Today we will be releasing Patch 1.3.5, which is composed of five smaller updates to the game. Here are the patch notes!

Patch 1.3.1

Is the same thing as "Patch 1.3 Part 2"

Patch 1.3.2

Improved Parity between English and Spanish versions of the game

Patch 1.3.3

Removed a banging noise associated with the new flashing puzzle solutions

Dialogue fixes

A few more things to do around the game

Patch 1.3.4

1 New Achievement! See if you can get this one!

Bug fixes, more things to do

Patch 1.3.5

You can now press Shift to mute the credits song

Changed some of the audio puzzle sound effects

Reduced filesize of the game

Added a few new SFX

Patches 1.3.2-1.3.5 in Spanish

Spanish dialogue/missing letter fixes

Digital Artbook updates, added most of the new art from game updates

Bug Fixes

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!