Annie and the Art Gallery update for 5 June 2022

Patch 1.3.5

Patch 1.3.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Today we will be releasing Patch 1.3.5, which is composed of five smaller updates to the game. Here are the patch notes!

Patch 1.3.1

  • Is the same thing as "Patch 1.3 Part 2"

Patch 1.3.2

  • Improved Parity between English and Spanish versions of the game

Patch 1.3.3

  • Removed a banging noise associated with the new flashing puzzle solutions
  • Dialogue fixes
  • A few more things to do around the game

Patch 1.3.4

  • 1 New Achievement! See if you can get this one!
  • Bug fixes, more things to do

Patch 1.3.5

  • You can now press Shift to mute the credits song
  • Changed some of the audio puzzle sound effects
  • Reduced filesize of the game
  • Added a few new SFX
  • Patches 1.3.2-1.3.5 in Spanish
  • Spanish dialogue/missing letter fixes
  • Digital Artbook updates, added most of the new art from game updates
  • Bug Fixes

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!

