Plague Breaker Update for June 2022

Hello everyone! The update I previewed in the last bug fix patch is finally here! Featuring a new loading screen, a new enemy, some updated graphics, new menus and more! Thanks to everyone who have been providing feedback and helping Plague Breaker grow into a great game!

New Progression Screen

The old progression screen was very basic and rather boring, now there's a flashy new map of the castle that shows your progress and how much further you have left to go.

The final 4th level is still blocked off for now, but keep and eye out for an update later this year that will add it.

New Enemy

The Bat is here! These flying monsters will hang out on the ceiling and attack if you come too close. I think flying enemies add a lot more variety to the game, and I'm excited to add some more in the future as well.

New Options Menu

The options menu and control rebind screen have been merged into a single menu, with different pages to separate them.

The tilesets fade to black much faster in backgrounds, which should make the levels more visually appealing and be less distracting.

New Dialog Boxes

The dialog from characters was previously a bit hard to read, so now they've been revamped with much easier to read boxes.

Balance Changes

The Acolyte and the Twin Doctors bosses have been some pain points for a few players. Here are some changes I've made to balance them.

Acolyte Changes

The Acolyte fights went on for a bit too long, and had some slow parts where the player just had to sit and wait for the pillars to disappear. I've tried to make this boss a bit faster now with these changes:

Reduced HP slightly for Easy and Normal difficulty

Zombie spawns have been staggered much further on Easy and Normal difficulty

Pillars will appear less often, usually only when Zombies are on screen

Twin Doctors Changes

The Twin Doctors have ended far too many runs, usually requiring a combination of very high damage, high armor and high healing to survive. I've attempted to fix this boss to make it a bit faster paced and less punishing:

Dramatically reduced both Doctors HP

Increased spawn rate for the spawning doctor while both doctors are alive

Bug Fixes

Fixed UI bug which sometimes caused players to get locked in an idle animation after exiting a shop

Fixed bug where enemy HP was scaling based on level, rather than off difficulty

This update took a while as I had to deal with a lot of tech debt from old code, especially around flying enemy AI and the options menu fix. I hope these changes will mean my next updates won't take as long.

I intend to have a smaller update next, with a few new items and some visual changes. The next major update will be in a few months, where I intend to add a new boss and a new level!