Version 1.05: New mechanics and some important info

Thank you for playing Endless Bullet Heaven! Patch notes below:

Additions:

Added a new mechanic: Blacklist!

Basically, you get 3 slots to blacklist bullet patterns. You can press ** at any point during an attack to skip and banish that bullet pattern for the rest of the run. Your blacklist will reset at the end of your run. Cannot be used on the miniboss. Unlocked by defeating Cherb (the Round 20 miniboss)

Added a full Easy Mode! (Don't worry! High score stats are tracked separately between modes and some achievements are disabled while this mode is active)

This mode does a bunch of things:

You have a smaller hitbox, 5 starting HP, can use your special twice as often, and have double the immunity frames after getting hit

As mentioned before, certain achievements are disabled while Easy Mode is active. However, all achievements related to getting hit by a certain type of projectile are NOT disabled while in this mode. This also means Easy Mode is good for filling in those achievements without having to throw away as many good runs to get hit intentionally

I figured keeping those achievements doable in easy only made sense since getting hit by a specific type of bullet isn't really a "challenge" achievement in most cases.

Easy Mode high score is tracked separately and can be seen on the main menu after switching the mode (in place of the usual high score tracker)

You are rewarded half as many "spendable points" when in Easy Mode

Having the game off of Easy Mode is still how the game will be primarily developed and balanced around. Easy Mode is simply for accessibility.

Added new bullet patterns: "Fireworks!", "Bowling"

Fireworks!

Bowling

[b]Misc Changes:**

Improved some parts of the user interface

Nerfed "Leaf Storm"

This is the third time I've nerfed this attack in a row. Hopefully it should be balanced after this lol

Buffed/reworked "Center Spinner" significantly. It now shoot three ways at a time instead of 2 and spins a little faster

Fixed an issue where VSync wasn't set correctly between play sessions (this change was pushed in a hotfix almost immediately after 1.04 but I figured I'd note it here)

Since there were several additions to how saves work in this update, the game will now automatically generate a backup in the same folder (AppData/Local/Endless_Bullet_Heaven) in case anything goes wrong. There shouldn't be any issues based off testing but please do get in contact if trouble arises

Possibly other things I forgot to list

That's it for this update, although I have something else to note: I'm going to switch to longer update cycles for future updates; and also take a small break. I'm quite happy with the progress made on Endless Bullet Heaven within its first month of release although admittedly having such frequent updates has been very personally taxing. With the game now being quite a bit bigger, I want to push updates a little less frequently to allow for bigger changes without the pressure of getting everything done within roughly a week like I have been. I will still post sneak peeks on twitter (https://twitter.com/Dracoraz).

TL;DR: In the future, updates will be less frequent but will be bigger in size; and I'll also be taking a short break. Thank you for your understanding.