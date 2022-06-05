Candice' Romance Route released!

Good afternoon everybody, it is I, Princess Sonya of CloudNovel!

I am happy to announce that since this afternoon, I have decided to release Candice's story a day early... so yes, Candice's romance route has been released and is now available to play on Steam! Not only that, we added a last bonus CG illustration to the good ending to Demian's True Love route, so replay Niara and Demian's love story to unlock it and see for yourself!

As for the last extra stories still yet to be completed, here is the full list left, and the planned release dates for the last two stories:

Demian and Candice story - Summer 2022

Prequel bonus story - To Be Announced

So as you can see, we are slowly getting all of these side stories complete. Since these are not exact dates, rather they are tentative deadlines, our overall estimate is that these last two stories will be released sometime before Winter 2022.

I also have news concerning the art book. DAX, our GUI and system designer is also going to be creating the art book, and she has officially started since the end of May 2022! We estimate the art book will be completed in 3-5 months and then we will make it available for purchase digitally as a separate DLC on Steam. Right now it looks like the price will be $25, but that's just a rough estimate because that's what the Kickstarter backers paid for when they pledged on our crowdfunding campaign. Depending on how many pages there will be, we might lower the price... or it might increase.

That's all I have for now, thank you for supporting Cafe Rouge thus far! We couldn't have accomplished so much without the support of the community!

Ciao~

-Sonya