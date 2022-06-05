Update (version 33.01)

- Linux: Switched to SDL backend (mostly for Steam Deck multitouch support)
- FPoSu: Added cursor trail support (can be disabled in Options > Skin > "Draw Cursor Trail", or fposu_draw_cursor_trail)
- Added new experimental mod "Approach Different"
- Added new experimental mod "Strict Tracking"
- Added new main menu button logo text
- Added "most common BPM" in parentheses to top left songbrowser info label (e.g. "BPM: 120-240 (190)")
- Added beatmapID and beatmapSetID columns to osu_scores_export csv
- Added "Reset all settings" button to bottom of options menu
- Added PAGEUP/PAGEDOWN key support to songbrowser
- Added ConVars (1): osu_followpoints_connect_spinners, fposu_transparent_playfield
- Added ConVars (2): fposu_playfield_position_x/y/z, fposu_playfield_rotation_x/y/z
- Added ConVars (3): osu_mod_approach_different_initial_size, osu_mod_approach_different_style
- Added ConVars (4): osu_cursor_trail_scale, osu_hud_hiterrorbar_entry_additive, fposu_draw_cursor_trail
- Added ConVars (5): osu_mod_strict_tracking_remove_slider_ticks
- Updated songbrowser search to use "most common BPM" instead of "max BPM"
- Updated "Draw Stats: BPM" to use "most common BPM" instead of "max BPM"
- Updated "Sort by BPM" to use "most common BPM" instead of "max BPM"
- Updated UI DPI scaling to automatically enable/disable itself based on in-game resolution (instead of OS DPI)
- Updated hiterrorbar to use additive blending for entries/lines
- Updated preview music handling to fallback to 40% of song length (instead of beginning) if invalid/missing PreviewTime in beatmap
- Improved performance slightly (shader uniform caching)
- Fixed pp algorithm to allow AR/OD above 10 for non-1.0x speed multipliers and/or EZ/HT/HR/DT (please do Top Ranks > "Recalculate pp")
- Fixed "Use mods" inconsistent behavior (custom speed multiplier "ignored once", "sticky" experimental mods)
(As always, if I broke something with this update, you can go back to the previous version via the "Beta" tab in the right-click properties of the game in your library)
