 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

McOsu update for 5 June 2022

Update (version 33.01)

Share · View all patches · Build 8876334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Linux: Switched to SDL backend (mostly for Steam Deck multitouch support)
  • FPoSu: Added cursor trail support (can be disabled in Options > Skin > "Draw Cursor Trail", or fposu_draw_cursor_trail)
  • Added new experimental mod "Approach Different"
  • Added new experimental mod "Strict Tracking"
  • Added new main menu button logo text
  • Added "most common BPM" in parentheses to top left songbrowser info label (e.g. "BPM: 120-240 (190)")
  • Added beatmapID and beatmapSetID columns to osu_scores_export csv
  • Added "Reset all settings" button to bottom of options menu
  • Added PAGEUP/PAGEDOWN key support to songbrowser
  • Added ConVars (1): osu_followpoints_connect_spinners, fposu_transparent_playfield
  • Added ConVars (2): fposu_playfield_position_x/y/z, fposu_playfield_rotation_x/y/z
  • Added ConVars (3): osu_mod_approach_different_initial_size, osu_mod_approach_different_style
  • Added ConVars (4): osu_cursor_trail_scale, osu_hud_hiterrorbar_entry_additive, fposu_draw_cursor_trail
  • Added ConVars (5): osu_mod_strict_tracking_remove_slider_ticks
  • Updated songbrowser search to use "most common BPM" instead of "max BPM"
  • Updated "Draw Stats: BPM" to use "most common BPM" instead of "max BPM"
  • Updated "Sort by BPM" to use "most common BPM" instead of "max BPM"
  • Updated UI DPI scaling to automatically enable/disable itself based on in-game resolution (instead of OS DPI)
  • Updated hiterrorbar to use additive blending for entries/lines
  • Updated preview music handling to fallback to 40% of song length (instead of beginning) if invalid/missing PreviewTime in beatmap
  • Improved performance slightly (shader uniform caching)
  • Fixed pp algorithm to allow AR/OD above 10 for non-1.0x speed multipliers and/or EZ/HT/HR/DT (please do Top Ranks > "Recalculate pp")
  • Fixed "Use mods" inconsistent behavior (custom speed multiplier "ignored once", "sticky" experimental mods)

.
(As always, if I broke something with this update, you can go back to the previous version via the "Beta" tab in the right-click properties of the game in your library)

Changed files in this update

McOsu Stable Windows Depot 607261
  • Loading history…
McOsu Stable Linux Depot 607263
  • Loading history…
McOsu Stable MacOS Depot 607264
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link