Update (version 33.01)

Linux: Switched to SDL backend (mostly for Steam Deck multitouch support)

FPoSu: Added cursor trail support (can be disabled in Options > Skin > "Draw Cursor Trail", or fposu_draw_cursor_trail)

Added new experimental mod "Approach Different"

Added new experimental mod "Strict Tracking"

Added new main menu button logo text

Added "most common BPM" in parentheses to top left songbrowser info label (e.g. "BPM: 120-240 (190)")

Added beatmapID and beatmapSetID columns to osu_scores_export csv

Added "Reset all settings" button to bottom of options menu

Added PAGEUP/PAGEDOWN key support to songbrowser

Added ConVars (1): osu_followpoints_connect_spinners, fposu_transparent_playfield

Added ConVars (2): fposu_playfield_position_x/y/z, fposu_playfield_rotation_x/y/z

Added ConVars (3): osu_mod_approach_different_initial_size, osu_mod_approach_different_style

Added ConVars (4): osu_cursor_trail_scale, osu_hud_hiterrorbar_entry_additive, fposu_draw_cursor_trail

Added ConVars (5): osu_mod_strict_tracking_remove_slider_ticks

Updated songbrowser search to use "most common BPM" instead of "max BPM"

Updated "Draw Stats: BPM" to use "most common BPM" instead of "max BPM"

Updated "Sort by BPM" to use "most common BPM" instead of "max BPM"

Updated UI DPI scaling to automatically enable/disable itself based on in-game resolution (instead of OS DPI)

Updated hiterrorbar to use additive blending for entries/lines

Updated preview music handling to fallback to 40% of song length (instead of beginning) if invalid/missing PreviewTime in beatmap

Improved performance slightly (shader uniform caching)

Fixed pp algorithm to allow AR/OD above 10 for non-1.0x speed multipliers and/or EZ/HT/HR/DT (please do Top Ranks > "Recalculate pp")

Fixed "Use mods" inconsistent behavior (custom speed multiplier "ignored once", "sticky" experimental mods)

.

(As always, if I broke something with this update, you can go back to the previous version via the "Beta" tab in the right-click properties of the game in your library)