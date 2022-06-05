Update 1.65

Hello everyone!
New checkpoints (every 5 waves)!
On some waves, enemy reinforcements have been added, which can randomly appear right during the wave.
Starting the game from a checkpoint selects the last weapon received on this wave, not pistols
Turrets now have screens that display the amount of ammunition
Increased explosion radius, this applies to mines, missiles, barrels and large green plasma balls
Added a new barrel type. When exploded, it stops robots for 5 seconds.
Fixed revolver shot micro delay
The size of the pill robot has been increased
Increased the rate at which coins replenish turrets
Slightly randomized spawn of robots in the first waves.
When missiles are on the same target, they no longer explode on contact with each other (but can still detonate from explosions).
Enemies' missiles are now easier to shoot down
Now you can't pick up more coins from the vault than was there
Fixed falling into the ground and teleportation of the robot Dino
Fixed (I hope) a very rare bug where the jump platform didn't work the first time
In update 1.627, a mode for switching aiming by pressing / holding the mouse button was added
