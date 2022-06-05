 Skip to content

ARMORED HEAD update for 5 June 2022

Update 1.65

Update 1.65

Hello everyone!

  • New checkpoints (every 5 waves)!

  • On some waves, enemy reinforcements have been added, which can randomly appear right during the wave.

  • Starting the game from a checkpoint selects the last weapon received on this wave, not pistols

  • Turrets now have screens that display the amount of ammunition

  • Increased explosion radius, this applies to mines, missiles, barrels and large green plasma balls

  • Added a new barrel type. When exploded, it stops robots for 5 seconds.

  • Fixed revolver shot micro delay

  • The size of the pill robot has been increased

  • Increased the rate at which coins replenish turrets

  • Slightly randomized spawn of robots in the first waves.

  • When missiles are on the same target, they no longer explode on contact with each other (but can still detonate from explosions).

  • Enemies' missiles are now easier to shoot down

  • Now you can't pick up more coins from the vault than was there

  • Fixed falling into the ground and teleportation of the robot Dino

  • Fixed (I hope) a very rare bug where the jump platform didn't work the first time

  • In update 1.627, a mode for switching aiming by pressing / holding the mouse button was added

