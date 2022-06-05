Patch 10.1.214 fixes Methane Spawn, Round Trips

Hello everyone!

The Pipe Update seems to have been received quite well, but a number of bugs have been reported.

I've taken some time to provide you with a quick Sunday evening hotfix update for the possibly game breaking issues I've seen:

Fixed a bug where loading maps from previous versions would generate methane once, but then skip the methane generation on subsequent loads. Now you should always have methane patches in your saves.

Fixed a bug with the new round trip cars feature, where they would generate infinite cars and not drive back to the proper source.

I'm making a list of all the other bugs and will deal with them in the coming week during normal working hours.

I want to thank everyone for the concise reports, any saves you send to me for reproduction (daniel@dionicsoftware.com) and for your patience.

Happy playing!