Patch 10.1.214 fixes Methane Spawn, Round Trips

Hello everyone!
The Pipe Update seems to have been received quite well, but a number of bugs have been reported.
I've taken some time to provide you with a quick Sunday evening hotfix update for the possibly game breaking issues I've seen:
- Fixed a bug where loading maps from previous versions would generate methane once, but then skip the methane generation on subsequent loads. Now you should always have methane patches in your saves.
- Fixed a bug with the new round trip cars feature, where they would generate infinite cars and not drive back to the proper source.
I'm making a list of all the other bugs and will deal with them in the coming week during normal working hours.
I want to thank everyone for the concise reports, any saves you send to me for reproduction (daniel@dionicsoftware.com) and for your patience.
Happy playing!
Changed files in this update