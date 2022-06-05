 Skip to content

I've Seen Everything update for 5 June 2022

New category was released -- Birds

I've Seen Everything update for 5 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

Birds category was released! Season pass owners can play it right now.
Also if you don't have season pass, you can buy birds category DLC here

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2012240/Ive_Seen_Everything__Birds/

In addition, improvements and fixes have been made to the game code. In particular, you can now use a controller to play the game.

Unfortunately, for technical reasons, we had to change the location of the game results database file, which caused the local game statistics to be reset.

Don't worry about the results in the Steam leaderboard, it will remain intact, it's only about local statistics.

You can manually move the file
C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Ive_Seen_Everything\stats.db
in
C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Roaming\seen-everything\stats.db,
if you want to keep it, otherwise this file will be recreated.

Best regards,
NLB project team.

