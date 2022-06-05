 Skip to content

TRF - The Race Factory update for 5 June 2022

Version 2022-004 Released! Demo Updated to Latest Version!

Build 8876098

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

This version has a few bug fixes. I also updated the Demo, as it was based on a May 2021 release, and didn't contain the latest fixes etc.

Here's the full changelog for 2022-004:

2022-004 (05-06-2022):

FIX: Fixed an issue causing cars to be slower than they were before.
FIX: Potentially fixed an issue with AI cars being very slow in Battle Arena's after some time.
FIX: Fixed several issues with the Elimination mode.
FIX: Fixed an issue with Kill Trail mode split-screen cameras.

Thanks for the support everyone!

  • Oliver
