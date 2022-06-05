We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

ChilloutVR 2022r165

The next game update will include the engine switch to Unity 2021.3. Due to the huge amount of changes needed, the next stable update will take significantly longer.

The Gamekit

We added the GameKit to the game. this first implementation aims to give creators the tools to create minigames in ChilloutVR. At the moment the following components are supported in-game:

GameInstanceController: This component allows the definition of teams and the overall game flow. Teams can have player limits and balanced team joins can be enabled. The system also has a ready-up system, so players can ready up after joining and the game will start once everyone is ready or a configurable timer runs out. The game can be split into rounds and played until a certain team won a number of rounds. You have access to a big number of events to customize your game experience. You can also decide if you want to have manual score management or if the server should manage the score via the combat system

CombatSystem: The combat system allows you to define the health pool of the player and the respawn behavior. The player can have up to 3 health pools, health, armor, and shield. Those are just internal names, you can use them how you see fit

Damage: This component can deal damage to the player either directly or as damage over time. You can also define how each health pool is affected.

GunController: This component allows you to set up guns easier by providing functionalities like shooting modes, ammo management, and reload mechanics. Shots are also Synced over the network separately to allow for more accuracy

ObjectHealth: This allows you to give a health pool to an object, similar to the player health pool

ScoreBoardController: This allows you to display team members, team score, game state, and game timers using Unity UI Text elements

New Movement System

We have completely reworked the movement System. The new movement system aims to give a smoother feel to the locomotion and allows us to make more extensions in the future. The most meaningful changes are as follows:

The Movement Framerate is now independent of the physics tick

The System still uses a two-way physics interactions, meaning you can push objects and be pushed by objects and particle systems

The Force that is applied to the player is limited before the get applied to eliminate the issue of getting catapulted too far away by certain particle systems

Movement parenting is now available using the CVRMovementParent component. You just simply add this component to an object with a collider and the player will be moved and rotated on the y axis together with the object

Ingame Search

You can now access the search in-game. You can use the search to find users, public avatars, public props, and public worlds, but also your own and shared content. Currently, the results are limited to 30 entries per category. This will change with the implementation of the new main UI later down the road.

General Changes

The CVRMaterialDriver now also reacts to changes from non-animation sources

Added CVRGlobalMaterialPropertyUpdater to the prop whitelist

Independent Head turn now also return the vertical axis

Pickup Objects are now respawned when they fall out of the map

Added an option to ignore minimum character collider size. This could lead to falling through small gaps with smaller avatars

We greyed out all buttons without function in the current main menu in order to reduce confusion for new players

Headbobbing is now split into 3 options: enabled, reduced, and disabled in order to provide a mode with 0% animation influence (https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/552-headbobbing-toggle-still-not-helping-much, https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/541-head-bobbing-with-headbobbing-disabled)

Pickup Objects now also reset their main collider state when getting respawned by height

The main menu can now be used with the mouse like the quick menu

Pickup AutoHold is now working in-game. You can drop such objects on Desktop by pressing G and in VR by holding the right grip button and pulling your right stick back

Interactables with custom triggers will not be executed when the GameObject is disabled

The Interactionray will no longer be blocked by players, when no menu is open

World Objects and Props now have their movement synced with 20Hz instead of 10Hz

Video Player Changes

Added a setting for maximum resolution allowed for youtube videos

Added a setting to disable the video stream for youtube videos

Added a launch parameter (--disable-videoplayers) to disable video players throughout the game

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where CVRTexturePropertyParser could lose its global reference when changing world

Fixed a Bug where Some interactable -> Variable Buffer Setups would break (https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/528-interactable-loses-reference-to-variable-buffer)

Fixed a Bug where Objects would be highlighted in VR by the gaze interaction

Fixed a bug where pickup components were detected from sub colliders

Fixed a Bug where the controller rays would visually separate from your hands while moving too fast

Fixed a bug where the video player would start playing at maximum audio for the first frames of the video

Fixed a Bug that led to onEnterTrigger Interactables firing multiple times for playerlocal

Fixed a Bug that lead to Log spam while sitting on a seat

Fixed a Bug where Objects stood highlighted even after a new one was highlighted

Fixed a number of bugs connected to duplicate Animator LAyer and PArameter names for the Avatar Animator

