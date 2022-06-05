All you need is love

Back with an update with a couple of quality of life improvements, some fixes, and a new hat!

Added a new hat. Because ignorance should never stand in the way of love!

Fixed issues where you could walk if you stepped into a bear trap when you woke up

Fixed so you can not go to sleep if you are trapped in a beartrap

Added a small delay to ‘extinguish fire’ to reduce the chance of clicking on it by accident

You will wake up when your fatigue is restored

As always, we really appreciate it when you report issues you are having with the game!