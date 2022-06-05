All you need is love

Back with an update with a couple of quality of life improvements, some fixes, and a new hat!
- Added a new hat. Because ignorance should never stand in the way of love!
- Fixed issues where you could walk if you stepped into a bear trap when you woke up
- Fixed so you can not go to sleep if you are trapped in a beartrap
- Added a small delay to ‘extinguish fire’ to reduce the chance of clicking on it by accident
- You will wake up when your fatigue is restored
As always, we really appreciate it when you report issues you are having with the game!
Changed files in this update