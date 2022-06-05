 Skip to content

Killer in the cabin update for 5 June 2022

All you need is love

Build 8875982

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back with an update with a couple of quality of life improvements, some fixes, and a new hat!

  • Added a new hat. Because ignorance should never stand in the way of love!
  • Fixed issues where you could walk if you stepped into a bear trap when you woke up
  • Fixed so you can not go to sleep if you are trapped in a beartrap
  • Added a small delay to ‘extinguish fire’ to reduce the chance of clicking on it by accident
  • You will wake up when your fatigue is restored

As always, we really appreciate it when you report issues you are having with the game!

