Version 0.614 Alpha

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added missing error messages

■ Added missing popup messages

Images

■ Changed inventory icon for "shovel01"

■ Changed texture for worldmap

■ Changed texture for minimap

■ Added new inventory icon for "shovel02"

■ Added new inventory icon for "shovel03"

Multiplayer

■ Improved function for held actor

■ Fixed error with teleport as client

Activated

■ Added sell area on table at gold sell

■ Added npc "customize items" to building "customizer" near fuel station

■ Added areas to customize items

■ Activated item "shovel02"

■ Activated item "shovel03"

■ Activated item "goldtable01set"

■ Activated item "beacon01"

■ Activated item "beacon02"

■ Activated item "beacon03"

■ Activated item "usablebox01"

■ Activated item "usablebox02"

■ Activated item "usablebox03"

■ Activated item "usablebox01cover"

■ Activated item "usablebox02cover"

■ Activated item "usablebox03cover"

■ Activated item "hitch01"

■ Activated item "hitch02"

■ Activated item "funnel01"

■ Activated vehicle "conveyorbelt01"

Reworked

■ Reworked item "shovel01"

Functionality

■ Added interaction with character for rivers

■ Added function to customize items

■ Added function to customize color for item "handshovel01"

■ Added function to customize color for item "shovel01"

■ Added function to customize color for item "shovel02"

■ Added function to customize color for item "shovel03"

■ Added function to customize color for item "lid01"

■ Added function to customize color for item "bucket01"

■ Added function to customize color for item "bucket02"

■ Added function to customize color for item "bucket03"

■ Added function to customize color for item "bucket04"

■ Added function to customize color for item "funnel01"

■ Added functions for item "shovel02"

■ Added functions for item "shovel03"

■ Added functions for item "beacon01"

■ Added functions for item "beacon02"

■ Added functions for item "beacon03"

■ Added functions for item "usablebox01"

■ Added functions for item "usablebox02"

■ Added functions for item "usablebox03"

■ Added functions for item "usablebox01cover"

■ Added functions for item "usablebox02cover"

■ Added functions for item "usablebox03cover"

■ Added functions for item "conveyorbelt01"

■ Added functions for item "hitch01"

■ Added functions for item "hitch02"

■ Added functions for item "funnel01"

■ Added function to change held item position if use mouse wheel

■ Added function to deform voxel with dump for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Added function to toggle extend stand for item "worklight01"

■ Added function to engrave item "bottle01" after weight it

■ Added function to engrave item "bottle02" after weight it

■ Added function to engrave item "bottle03" after weight it

■ Added function to engrave item "goldbar01" after weight it

■ Added function to attach item "beacon01" to vehicle "pickup01"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon02" to vehicle "pickup01"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon03" to vehicle "pickup01"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon01" to vehicle "pickup02"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon02" to vehicle "pickup02"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon03" to vehicle "pickup02"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon01" to vehicle "buggy01"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon02" to vehicle "buggy01"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon03" to vehicle "buggy01"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon01" to vehicle "buggy02"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon02" to vehicle "buggy02"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon03" to vehicle "buggy02"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon01" to vehicle "truck01"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon02" to vehicle "truck01"

■ Added function to attach item "beacon03" to vehicle "truck01"

■ Added function to attach/detach item "hitch01" to vehicle "conveyorbelt01"

■ Added function to attach/detach item "hitch02" to vehicle "conveyorbelt01"

■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with item "shovel01"

■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with item "bucket01"

■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with item "bucket02"

■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with item "bucket03"

■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with vehicle "excavator01"

■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Added function to fill item "conveyorbelt01" with item "shovel01"

■ Added function to fill item "conveyorbelt01" with item "bucket01"

■ Added function to fill item "conveyorbelt01" with item "bucket02"

■ Added function to fill item "conveyorbelt01" with item "bucket03"

■ Added function to fill item "conveyorbelt01" with vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Added function to fill item "washingplantportable01" with item "conveyorbelt01"

■ Added function to fill item "washingplantportable02" with item "conveyorbelt01"

Changed

■ Changed gold balance

■ Changed weight for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed input hold to press for item "lightswitch01" in containers

■ Changed camera "bucket" for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed camera lenght for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed camera "bucket" for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed camera lenght for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed camera position for object "atm01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with wrong volume for item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Fixed error with buy vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Fixed error with show status freeze/unfreeze for item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Fixed error with show status freeze/unfreeze for item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed error with missing ghost items

■ Fixed error with drop item "goldbar01" into item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Fixed error with drop item "goldbar01" into item "meltingcrucible02"

■ Fixed error with drop item "smeltingfurnace01" if item "meltingcrucible01" attached

■ Fixed error with drop item "smeltingfurnace02" if item "meltingcrucible02" attached

■ Fixed error with remove percentage value, if detach item "meltingcrucible01" from item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Fixed error with remove percentage value, if detach item "meltingcrucible02" from item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed error with not fill item "bucket05" until 100 %

Improvements

■ Improved functions for item "flashlight01"

■ Improved functions for item "headlight01"

■ Improved steering for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved stabilization for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved power for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved steering for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved stabilization for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved power for vehicle "excavator01"

Savegame

■ Added save variables for item "shovel02" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "shovel03" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "goldtable01set" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "beacon01" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "beacon02" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "beacon03" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "usablebox01" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "usablebox02" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "usablebox03" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "usablebox01cover" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "usablebox02cover" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "usablebox03cover" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "hitch01" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "hitch02" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "funnel01" to savegame

■ Added save variables for vehicle "conveyorbelt01" to savegame