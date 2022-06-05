Version 0.614 Alpha

Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Help
■ Added missing help instructions
■ Added missing error messages
■ Added missing popup messages
Images
■ Changed inventory icon for "shovel01"
■ Changed texture for worldmap
■ Changed texture for minimap
■ Added new inventory icon for "shovel02"
■ Added new inventory icon for "shovel03"
Multiplayer
■ Improved function for held actor
■ Fixed error with teleport as client
Activated
■ Added sell area on table at gold sell
■ Added npc "customize items" to building "customizer" near fuel station
■ Added areas to customize items
■ Activated item "shovel02"
■ Activated item "shovel03"
■ Activated item "goldtable01set"
■ Activated item "beacon01"
■ Activated item "beacon02"
■ Activated item "beacon03"
■ Activated item "usablebox01"
■ Activated item "usablebox02"
■ Activated item "usablebox03"
■ Activated item "usablebox01cover"
■ Activated item "usablebox02cover"
■ Activated item "usablebox03cover"
■ Activated item "hitch01"
■ Activated item "hitch02"
■ Activated item "funnel01"
■ Activated vehicle "conveyorbelt01"
Reworked
■ Reworked item "shovel01"
Functionality
■ Added interaction with character for rivers
■ Added function to customize items
■ Added function to customize color for item "handshovel01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "shovel01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "shovel02"
■ Added function to customize color for item "shovel03"
■ Added function to customize color for item "lid01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "bucket01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "bucket02"
■ Added function to customize color for item "bucket03"
■ Added function to customize color for item "bucket04"
■ Added function to customize color for item "funnel01"
■ Added functions for item "shovel02"
■ Added functions for item "shovel03"
■ Added functions for item "beacon01"
■ Added functions for item "beacon02"
■ Added functions for item "beacon03"
■ Added functions for item "usablebox01"
■ Added functions for item "usablebox02"
■ Added functions for item "usablebox03"
■ Added functions for item "usablebox01cover"
■ Added functions for item "usablebox02cover"
■ Added functions for item "usablebox03cover"
■ Added functions for item "conveyorbelt01"
■ Added functions for item "hitch01"
■ Added functions for item "hitch02"
■ Added functions for item "funnel01"
■ Added function to change held item position if use mouse wheel
■ Added function to deform voxel with dump for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Added function to toggle extend stand for item "worklight01"
■ Added function to engrave item "bottle01" after weight it
■ Added function to engrave item "bottle02" after weight it
■ Added function to engrave item "bottle03" after weight it
■ Added function to engrave item "goldbar01" after weight it
■ Added function to attach item "beacon01" to vehicle "pickup01"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon02" to vehicle "pickup01"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon03" to vehicle "pickup01"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon01" to vehicle "pickup02"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon02" to vehicle "pickup02"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon03" to vehicle "pickup02"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon01" to vehicle "buggy01"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon02" to vehicle "buggy01"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon03" to vehicle "buggy01"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon01" to vehicle "buggy02"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon02" to vehicle "buggy02"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon03" to vehicle "buggy02"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon01" to vehicle "truck01"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon02" to vehicle "truck01"
■ Added function to attach item "beacon03" to vehicle "truck01"
■ Added function to attach/detach item "hitch01" to vehicle "conveyorbelt01"
■ Added function to attach/detach item "hitch02" to vehicle "conveyorbelt01"
■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with item "shovel01"
■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with item "bucket01"
■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with item "bucket02"
■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with item "bucket03"
■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with vehicle "excavator01"
■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Added function to fill item "funnel01" with vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Added function to fill item "conveyorbelt01" with item "shovel01"
■ Added function to fill item "conveyorbelt01" with item "bucket01"
■ Added function to fill item "conveyorbelt01" with item "bucket02"
■ Added function to fill item "conveyorbelt01" with item "bucket03"
■ Added function to fill item "conveyorbelt01" with vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Added function to fill item "washingplantportable01" with item "conveyorbelt01"
■ Added function to fill item "washingplantportable02" with item "conveyorbelt01"
Changed
■ Changed gold balance
■ Changed weight for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed input hold to press for item "lightswitch01" in containers
■ Changed camera "bucket" for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed camera lenght for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed camera "bucket" for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed camera lenght for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Changed camera position for object "atm01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with wrong volume for item "meltingcrucible01"
■ Fixed error with buy vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Fixed error with show status freeze/unfreeze for item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Fixed error with show status freeze/unfreeze for item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with missing ghost items
■ Fixed error with drop item "goldbar01" into item "meltingcrucible01"
■ Fixed error with drop item "goldbar01" into item "meltingcrucible02"
■ Fixed error with drop item "smeltingfurnace01" if item "meltingcrucible01" attached
■ Fixed error with drop item "smeltingfurnace02" if item "meltingcrucible02" attached
■ Fixed error with remove percentage value, if detach item "meltingcrucible01" from item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Fixed error with remove percentage value, if detach item "meltingcrucible02" from item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with not fill item "bucket05" until 100 %
Improvements
■ Improved functions for item "flashlight01"
■ Improved functions for item "headlight01"
■ Improved steering for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Improved stabilization for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Improved power for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Improved steering for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved stabilization for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved power for vehicle "excavator01"
Savegame
■ Added save variables for item "shovel02" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "shovel03" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "goldtable01set" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "beacon01" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "beacon02" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "beacon03" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "usablebox01" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "usablebox02" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "usablebox03" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "usablebox01cover" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "usablebox02cover" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "usablebox03cover" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "hitch01" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "hitch02" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "funnel01" to savegame
■ Added save variables for vehicle "conveyorbelt01" to savegame
Changed files in this update