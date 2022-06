Share · View all patches · Build 8875760 · Last edited 5 June 2022 – 17:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Another update is up.

What is new:

Tweaked "a real rebel" achievement so it’s easier to get

Fixed a bug where you kill the homunculus but the game acts like it’s still alive

Fixed a few more typos

Fixed two instances of sprites overlapping

Also, I’m working on a bit more in depth guide, you can find it here.

Thanks to everyone who already left a review or participated in the discussions! Keep the feedback coming!<3