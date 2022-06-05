Update 2022 06 05 after a long break

Hello everyone! After 2 weeks...I'm releasing a new update!
It brings us:
- Added real-time gamepad switching mode. (So far, not always and not everywhere, but the basis of mechanics is laid, and then only polishing)
- Changed the save menu. (It has become more suitable for control from the keyboard / gamepad). Added animation of slot selection in this very menu. (May change in the future).
- Added some new sprites for the interface symbolizing control.
- Added items to graphics settings to control the quality of reflection and global illumination.
- Fixed (no) video in the main menu. (It turned out that it works with no higher than average global lighting quality! I will fix it in the future)
That's all the changes! As always, when adding innovations to the game, a bunch of problems pop up. But it's okay, everything is solved. By the way, I want to remind you that the fog in the refrigerator is visible only with the shadows setting above medium! How is it interconnected? Ask the engine developers! Of course, I will fix it in the future! Thank you all and have a nice day!
Changed files in this update