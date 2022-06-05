Update 2022 06 05 after a long break

Hello everyone! After 2 weeks...I'm releasing a new update!

It brings us:

Added real-time gamepad switching mode. (So far, not always and not everywhere, but the basis of mechanics is laid, and then only polishing)

Changed the save menu. (It has become more suitable for control from the keyboard / gamepad). Added animation of slot selection in this very menu. (May change in the future).

Added some new sprites for the interface symbolizing control.

Added items to graphics settings to control the quality of reflection and global illumination.

Fixed (no) video in the main menu. (It turned out that it works with no higher than average global lighting quality! I will fix it in the future)

That's all the changes! As always, when adding innovations to the game, a bunch of problems pop up. But it's okay, everything is solved. By the way, I want to remind you that the fog in the refrigerator is visible only with the shadows setting above medium! How is it interconnected? Ask the engine developers! Of course, I will fix it in the future! Thank you all and have a nice day!