Каролина update for 5 June 2022

Update 2022 06 05 after a long break

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! After 2 weeks...I'm releasing a new update!

It brings us:

  • Added real-time gamepad switching mode. (So far, not always and not everywhere, but the basis of mechanics is laid, and then only polishing)
  • Changed the save menu. (It has become more suitable for control from the keyboard / gamepad). Added animation of slot selection in this very menu. (May change in the future).
  • Added some new sprites for the interface symbolizing control.
  • Added items to graphics settings to control the quality of reflection and global illumination.
  • Fixed (no) video in the main menu. (It turned out that it works with no higher than average global lighting quality! I will fix it in the future)

That's all the changes! As always, when adding innovations to the game, a bunch of problems pop up. But it's okay, everything is solved. By the way, I want to remind you that the fog in the refrigerator is visible only with the shadows setting above medium! How is it interconnected? Ask the engine developers! Of course, I will fix it in the future! Thank you all and have a nice day!

