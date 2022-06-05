Major Update 3

Hello!

As promised with the previous update, I'm going to be working on new content moving forward. This Major Update is the first proper introduction of new content, and I hope that you all enjoy it. As you could expect in the game being Early Access, not every single thing is going to be perfect and I'm open to feedback. This Major Update includes the 3rd map, and I want you to know that it's not at all an easy map. Much like how the 2nd map was challenging to some, the 3rd map will continue this trend, and as such the 2nd map has had some of its elements toned down now that it's no longer the latest map.

The idea is to smooth out the difficulty curve between maps as time goes on. As it stands, the latest map is always a bit of a difficulty spike. This will be the case with the latest map as well. You can expect a difficulty spike, but nothing so obscenely difficult that you have to play in a very particular way to win. Thanks to the amazing people who helped Beta Test this content in our Discord, I can safely say that the map is completely doable on a variety of setups.

With that out of the way, let's move onto the notes (there's a lot):

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

CHANGELOG

Added 3rd map: The Ruined Dungeon (check your Unlocks section).

Now that the 3rd map has been implemented, the 2nd map (The Crossroads) has been toned down. This is primarily just in the amount of damage boss skills do and the HP of the Final Boss. Everything else is still the same.

NOTE: The idea is to smooth out the difficulty curve between levels as new maps are introduced. The 3rd map is going to be MUCH harder, and will probably be toned down a bit when a 4th map is introduced, etc.

Added 2 new Characters (check your Unlocks section).

Added 1 new Heritage (check your Unlocks section).

Added new Stat: Retaliation (check your Upgrades section).

Added new Language: Chinese.

Added 19 new Achievements.

Increased the Resolution of the game. Some things might look a little weird while it's getting polished up. Let me know of anything that stands out in particular.

The game now synchronizes your Steam Achievements with your in-game Achievements in the event that you have achievements in Steam that you do not have in-game for some reason. This currently does not go both ways yet, let's see how this plays out for a bit first.

The Base Damage of The Quickling's Weapon Skill has been reduced from 10 to 3. The damage inflicted with their speed wakes is untouched. This Character is still very powerful, but should now be less likely to obliterate foes before even taking any damage, which made them practically unkillable in most situations.

The Quickling now has an SP Regen penalty when moving. It regenerates SP at normal speed when sitting still. This is balancing that needed to be done - The Quickling has an incredible Weapon Skill that gives them fantastic damage, mobility, and defense all in one.

<COMMUNITY> Added a "Skill Opacity" slider in the Options menu. This doesn't effect enemy skills, Immaterial Cloak, or Shield.

Translated fonts (except for Russian) now display using the standard in-game font.

NOTE: Some languages have very long translations, and as a result their text bleeds off of buttons and menus. For the most part, the solution here is to try and find a more concise translation for that text in the future.

Summons from the Summoner Heritage now also destroy enemy projectiles. Their in-game description has been updated, but only for the English version while it is tested.

<COMMUNITY> You can now hover over skills in your skill bar (at the bottom) to get their skill level while leveling up and when opening a chest.

Ratfolk Archer's Weapon Skill now always shoots an arrow. If this would go higher than the cap, the oldest arrow is destroyed.

Performance of The Divine's Weapon Skill has been significantly improved. There are now next to no serious FPS drops when using this skill.

To help with the aforementioned, Spectral Swords activate their Weapon Skill mimickery of The Divine on a slight delay.

<COMMUNITY> "Immaterial Cloak" has had its Lv.5 effect changed.

OLD Effect: Fearful Guise: Increase the movement speed of enemies by 2x when they're running away.

NEW Effect: Veil of Greed: Items are slowly magnetized to you while active.

<COMMUNITY> The Level Up screen now shows your current level of the skill being offered and the next level it would be. i.e; "Lv.0 > Lv.1"

The Level Up screen now displays much wider buttons for selections. This provides more space for translations as well as being able to clear up the more confusing skills in the future.

<COMMUNITY> "Primal Might" Passive now gives +20% Critical Damage across the board instead of starting at +10% and scaling up later. This ends up being roughly the same amount of Critical Damage as before the change. This is not a nerf!

"Dancing Dagger" now bounces off of walls (in the same manner as every other bouncing ability - it bounces back towards the player).

The way in which "Great Divider" handles Amount bonuses has been changed. This ability was having an issue with queueing before where, even if you had +10 Amount (just for example), it'd still only throw 3-4 extra swords. To fix this, "Great Divider" now throws its swords in VERY quick succession and all of its bonus projectiles from Amount will now work properly with the ability.

Increased the scroll speed of the Achievements menu.

<COMMUNITY> EXP Orbs which are far away from you now have a higher merge radius.

EXP Orbs, Coins, Chests and other Items will now automatically move towards the player if they're in a wall, until they're outside of the wall.

<COMMUNITY> EXP Orbs now grow bigger as well as change color as they merge together and become worth more. This caps out at the yellow EXP Orb color.

Added a "Close" button to the Options Menu.

Reduced the hit SFX volume of Ratfolk Archer's Weapon Skill.

Reduced the hit SFX volume of "Dancing Dagger".

Reduced the hit SFX volume of The Quickling's Weapon Skill.

Reduced the size of "Fireball" particles by 50%.

Added epilepsy/photosensitivy warning screen when the game loads.

Mindflayer's summons in The Crossroads now have an outline that shifts between red and purple. This will be the new standard for immortal projectile-like foes.

"Colorless Glyph" has been upscaled so that it will look less pixelated when it has higher scaling.

"Entangle" now has the added effect of preventing Entangled enemies from launching projectiles.

"Energy Wave" has had its visual effect updated.

A new note has been added to the language popup stating that, if a translation is unfinished, then new translations will be machine translated.

NOTE: Translations will be updated as they're 100% finished by our community translators.

<COMMUNITY> When pressing the ESC Key or Start button on your Gamepad, it will now take you back to the Title Screen instead of opening the Options menu.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where the Invocation upgrade would imply it has a max level of 5 (it has a max level of 3).

Fixed some translation issues, but to be fair this is probably going to be a never-ending struggle to get right, so expect there to still be some stuff that's wrong.

Fixed visual bug where upgrading Crit. Dmg would also upgrade Crit. Rate and vice versa. This was only a visual bug.

Disabling "Player Particles" now appropriately disables the afterimage effect of various skills. Skills which had clarity issues, such as the Mindflayer's summons in The Crossroads, are not affected.

"Fireball" no longer stays stopped when pausing and unpausing the game while a fireball is in motion.

Fixed bug where you could see the information of locked Characters and Heritages by hovering over them. This info was meant to be hidden until that Character / Heritage was unlocked.

WHAT'S NEXT

This patch covers a lot of quality-of-life features as well as long awaited new content. With it done, I'm going to be working on more content. Next up I'd like to start working on a sort of challenge/map modifier system and probably some other things I'm not yet ready to discuss.

As always, some things are not that great. Gamepad support is still not where I'd like it to be and some things behave in strange ways. Please bare with me as I work to get everything working as expected. Nomad Survival is a one-man team (me), so I'm doing my best to address complaints and add in new content and features.

You'll also notice that the new set of achievements doesn't ask you to acquire boss skills in the 3rd map, or to complete that map on any Heritage. I've listened to feedback and have deemed these to be annoying and have chosen to not keep them going any further. Old achievements of this nature still remain.

Thank you for your patience. I'm very active over on our Discord, so please do check that out if you haven't. You can also be a part of the next Beta Test if you so choose (anyone can join).