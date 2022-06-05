New night events! Also more improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8875519 · Last edited 5 June 2022 – 16:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello again! As promised here's a new patch, complete with more night events and a bunch of other improvements.

Still got a few more things to come in yet another patch, stay tuned!

Danny

Changes and new stuff

(LC) Added a “Defaults” button to customiser, so you can easily reset everything

Over 20 new night events have been added!

Balancing

When competing for day labour, you can’t just accept the new values if someone bargains for their own work, you have to change your bid.

Pedestrians walk slightly slower. While this makes it easier to not beg accidentally, it does reduce crowd volume a tiny bit.

Bug fixes and improvements