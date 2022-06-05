 Skip to content

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 5 June 2022

New night events! Also more improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again! As promised here's a new patch, complete with more night events and a bunch of other improvements.

Still got a few more things to come in yet another patch, stay tuned!

  • Danny

Changes and new stuff

  • (LC) Added a “Defaults” button to customiser, so you can easily reset everything
  • Over 20 new night events have been added!

Balancing

  • When competing for day labour, you can’t just accept the new values if someone bargains for their own work, you have to change your bid.
  • Pedestrians walk slightly slower. While this makes it easier to not beg accidentally, it does reduce crowd volume a tiny bit.

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Improved clock icon timer timing in popups
  • Fixed getting stuck at water fountain with the pristine perk (YEEEEEEEEEESSSSS!)
  • Fixed various issues with welfare appointments
  • Fixed main character not doing their end day speech
  • Fixed title of talking ui being too big when talking to certain characters
  • Fixed certain characters having options to take you to the park when they shouldn’t
  • Directions shown for buildings now stays on screen longer, like when using the phone map or asking someone
  • Fixed some cases or events where a random perk could be awarded and this could possibly be a dlc perk when you don’t own the dlc, which would break quite a few things…
  • Fixed various issues with challenges and unlocks in the character customiser
  • Fixed the welfare office mentioning your hygiene is too low, when it’s actually your crime level being too high that’s stopping you getting in
  • Fixed issues with popups causing a hang if they occur right at the end of the day
  • Fixed winter happiness decays effects occurring in certain new buildings
  • Fixed multiple versions of the same story character type showing up in one day (like seeing two veteran characters in the same day)
  • Fixed certain hygiene effects not restoring as much hygiene as they should when you had increased your max hygiene
  • Fixed the 3rd shop item bugging out
  • Fixed more issues with the parent and child pedestrian
  • Fixed some new item icons being too small compared to the rest
  • Fixed some typos

