New night events! Also more improvements

Hello again! As promised here's a new patch, complete with more night events and a bunch of other improvements.
Still got a few more things to come in yet another patch, stay tuned!
- Danny
Changes and new stuff
- (LC) Added a “Defaults” button to customiser, so you can easily reset everything
- Over 20 new night events have been added!
Balancing
- When competing for day labour, you can’t just accept the new values if someone bargains for their own work, you have to change your bid.
- Pedestrians walk slightly slower. While this makes it easier to not beg accidentally, it does reduce crowd volume a tiny bit.
Bug fixes and improvements
- Improved clock icon timer timing in popups
- Fixed getting stuck at water fountain with the pristine perk (YEEEEEEEEEESSSSS!)
- Fixed various issues with welfare appointments
- Fixed main character not doing their end day speech
- Fixed title of talking ui being too big when talking to certain characters
- Fixed certain characters having options to take you to the park when they shouldn’t
- Directions shown for buildings now stays on screen longer, like when using the phone map or asking someone
- Fixed some cases or events where a random perk could be awarded and this could possibly be a dlc perk when you don’t own the dlc, which would break quite a few things…
- Fixed various issues with challenges and unlocks in the character customiser
- Fixed the welfare office mentioning your hygiene is too low, when it’s actually your crime level being too high that’s stopping you getting in
- Fixed issues with popups causing a hang if they occur right at the end of the day
- Fixed winter happiness decays effects occurring in certain new buildings
- Fixed multiple versions of the same story character type showing up in one day (like seeing two veteran characters in the same day)
- Fixed certain hygiene effects not restoring as much hygiene as they should when you had increased your max hygiene
- Fixed the 3rd shop item bugging out
- Fixed more issues with the parent and child pedestrian
- Fixed some new item icons being too small compared to the rest
- Fixed some typos
Changed files in this update