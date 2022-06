Share · View all patches · Build 8875431 · Last edited 5 June 2022 – 15:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Just made a new patch that improves the graphical art of several ares inside the game.

I also added a new mechanic when grinding.

Your player must now defeat the current enemy in order to advance to the next one, This will work on the very first 10 stages of the game.

I also made an update yesterday updating the trailer and most of the cover arts!

Thank you for choosing me!

see you there!

