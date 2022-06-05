Update Version 1.3

• Correct misspelled words.

• Added dialogue to better understand the story.

• Adjust the balance of encountering monsters in various dungeons.

• Fixed some scene bugs. who walked on water got out

• Add a description for consumables or items.

• Fixed some cutscenes where we went to bed overnight and woke up not full HP.

• Added stuff to the village.

• Fixed a bug that couldn't continue playing.