Update Version 1.3
• Correct misspelled words.
• Added dialogue to better understand the story.
• Adjust the balance of encountering monsters in various dungeons.
• Fixed some scene bugs. who walked on water got out
• Add a description for consumables or items.
• Fixed some cutscenes where we went to bed overnight and woke up not full HP.
• Added stuff to the village.
• Fixed a bug that couldn't continue playing.
The Finally รักเราชั่วนิรันดร์ update for 5 June 2022
Changed files in this update