 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Finally รักเราชั่วนิรันดร์ update for 5 June 2022

Update Version 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8875418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Version 1.3
• Correct misspelled words.
• Added dialogue to better understand the story.
• Adjust the balance of encountering monsters in various dungeons.
• Fixed some scene bugs. who walked on water got out
• Add a description for consumables or items.
• Fixed some cutscenes where we went to bed overnight and woke up not full HP.
• Added stuff to the village.
• Fixed a bug that couldn't continue playing.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link