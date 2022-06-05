 Skip to content

WAR DUST update for 5 June 2022

New map added!

WAR DUST update for 5 June 2022 · Build 8875300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

New bigger update for WarDust is here

  • Added new map "Orlov's refinery" . Some of you might remember original version, this version was basically rebuilt from the ground up. After some stress tests,fixes and improvements I will make also night version of it.
  • Modified sticky bomb. New model, more reasonable damage diameter and also it sticks now to all static objects (not only vehicles). It's harder to throw it than frag, but also damage caused is bit higher. To arm it , pull the pin at the top of it, then you should see on bomb screen "ARMED" text lit up. You can throw it or stick it directly.
  • Kaoh Kriek stingers and airplanes can now lock to airplanes. Transport helis are not lockable.
  • Corrected lock system in Desert Parables maps
  • Still fighting with random performance drops on Kaoh Kriek and Well of Ashes. Added couple lines of code to help me with debugging. Please be patient!

New added map will have higher chances to appear in rotation until next update.

Please restart your steam to get this update!

Changed files in this update

