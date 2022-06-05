Update, Version 20220605

English

##########Content###############

All the crazed workers in the Unfinished Building may now drop skill books that teach "Heavy Punch."

The skeleton cultists in the Secret Tunnel may now drop spell books that teach "Darkness"

##########System#################

It's now possible to send parameters to OIG data.

Technically those parameters are sent through a global hash table $temp_OIG_PARAMETER.

Added a generic skill book template based on this new system change.

简体中文

##########Content###############

所有在未完之建筑中的工人现在可能掉落『重拳出击』的技能书。

所有在秘密通道中的骷髅邪教徒现在可能掉落『黑暗涌动』的法术书。

##########System#################

现在可以对OIG数据传递参数。

技术上，是通过全局变量$temp_OIG_PARAMETER这个哈希表进行的。

加入了有一个基于这个变动而可以出现的通用技能书模板。