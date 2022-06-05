Hotfix patch #2. Playtest version

Hello, survivors! Hope you all enjoy our new balance patch. We also made a hotfix for some issues that had been reported. Let's go!
- Healing potion is now available as one of the starting recipes.
- Dorado's fin has been added as an ingredient needed for the healing potion.
- Chances of getting injured have been lowered for hard and very hard difficulty modes. It was just too tough.
- Fixed the bug with inability to upgrade your raft to tier 3
- Fixed shadows cast by trees.
- Multiple minor fixes and improvements.
This is it for now, take care and stay tuned.
