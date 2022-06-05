 Skip to content

Survival: Fountain of Youth Playtest update for 5 June 2022

Hotfix patch #2. Playtest version

Hotfix patch #2. Playtest version

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, survivors! Hope you all enjoy our new balance patch. We also made a hotfix for some issues that had been reported. Let's go!

  1. Healing potion is now available as one of the starting recipes.
  2. Dorado's fin has been added as an ingredient needed for the healing potion.
  3. Chances of getting injured have been lowered for hard and very hard difficulty modes. It was just too tough.
  4. Fixed the bug with inability to upgrade your raft to tier 3
  5. Fixed shadows cast by trees.
  6. Multiple minor fixes and improvements.

This is it for now, take care and stay tuned.

