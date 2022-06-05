 Skip to content

Reforged Tower Defense update for 5 June 2022

Update V2022.2.5.30 - Bug fixes & new options

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • The damage type normal has been added (currently not used).
  • In the settings, you can now select whether VSync should be active.
  • In addition, the size of the tooltips can now be adjusted via a slider.
  • In the talent tree, the tooltip is now placed in the appropriate corner of the screen depending on the position of the selected talent.
  • Items that fall from monsters can now have more than one stack.
  • The number of stacks has been added to the item overlay tooltip.

Balance

  • The monster "Giant Caterpillar - Blue" now has more life on the map "To The Village" (challenger mode).

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the music in the challenger menu was playing twice.
  • Fixed a bug where the background of the item overlays did not adapt to its content.
  • Fixed a bug where the scaling of the HUD had no effect.
  • Fixed a bug where the Teasure Goblin on the To The Village map always had 50 health (challenger mode).
  • Fixed a bug where the text of the cancel button was not displayed correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where the "Next Wave" and "All Wave" menus were displayed even though they were not available.

