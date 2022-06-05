Update V2022.2.5.30 - Bug fixes & new options

New
- The damage type normal has been added (currently not used).
- In the settings, you can now select whether VSync should be active.
- In addition, the size of the tooltips can now be adjusted via a slider.
- In the talent tree, the tooltip is now placed in the appropriate corner of the screen depending on the position of the selected talent.
- Items that fall from monsters can now have more than one stack.
- The number of stacks has been added to the item overlay tooltip.
Balance
- The monster "Giant Caterpillar - Blue" now has more life on the map "To The Village" (challenger mode).
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where the music in the challenger menu was playing twice.
- Fixed a bug where the background of the item overlays did not adapt to its content.
- Fixed a bug where the scaling of the HUD had no effect.
- Fixed a bug where the Teasure Goblin on the To The Village map always had 50 health (challenger mode).
- Fixed a bug where the text of the cancel button was not displayed correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the "Next Wave" and "All Wave" menus were displayed even though they were not available.
Changed files in this update